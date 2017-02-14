February 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Titus Burgess channels Beyoncé in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer
Titus Burgess brings out his inner Beyoncé in the first trailer for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” season three.
Titus, the drama-loving roommate of Kimmy, is seen channeling Beyoncé in his version of “Sorry” and singing a parody of “Hold Up” while he walks through the streets in a similar yellow dress before smashing his boyfriend’s car window.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” tells the story of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) who escapes the bunker where she was kidnaped as a child and starts to live on her own in New York City.
Season three premieres on Netflix on May 19.
Watch below.