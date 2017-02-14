Titus Burgess channels Beyoncé in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer

Titus Burgess brings out his inner Beyoncé in the first trailer for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” season three.

Titus, the drama-loving roommate of Kimmy, is seen channeling Beyoncé in his version of “Sorry” and singing a parody of “Hold Up” while he walks through the streets in a similar yellow dress before smashing his boyfriend’s car window.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” tells the story of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) who escapes the bunker where she was kidnaped as a child and starts to live on her own in New York City.

Season three premieres on Netflix on May 19.

Watch below.