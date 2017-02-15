February 15, 2017 at 1:47 pm EST | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Carl Andreasen Jr. dies at 77
Carl Axel Anderson, gay news, Washington Blade

Carl Axel Andreasen, Jr. (Photo courtesy of family)

Carl Axel Andreasen, Jr. died Feb. 9 of cardiac complications at Holy Cross Hospital, according to his husband, Mel Krist. He was 77.

Born in 1939 in Chicago, Andreasen was the son of Carl and Mabel Andreasen. He graduated form Schurz High School in 1960 and volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

He studied chemistry at Knox College, which led to a career starting in 1969 at the Department of Agriculture and later at the Environmental Protection Agency researching the effects of various chemicals on the environment and human population. He retired in 1998.

While living in Crofton, Md., Andreasen was involved in local theater. He worked as a singer, percussionist and performer in the Bowie and Annapolis area.

When he moved to Silver Spring in 1986, he expanded his involvement in theater works to Charlestown, W.Va.  He was also an active member of the Takoma Park Singers. In 2014, he received an award for sound environment from the Colonial Players. He was also an avid traveler and visitor to his high school and college reunions.

Andreasen and Krist were married in Washington in 2010 and had been together since 1986. In addition to Krist, Andreasen is survived by a cousin, Bruce Trumbo of Hayward, Calif.; a brother, Alan Andreasen of Oakland, Calif.; and a nephew, Paul Connelly of Arlington Heights, Ill.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (6900 Greenbelt Rd.) in Greenbelt, Md.

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

