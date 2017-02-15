New Wave Singers annual cabaret on tap

The New Wave Singers of Baltimore, Maryland’s LGBT mixed chorus, will perform country and disco favorites in a cabaret concert on March 4. The concert, “Country Queens and Disco Divas,” will feature small groups within the chorus and will take place at 8 p.m. at Sharp Hall, Govans Presbyterian Church, 5828 York Rd. in Baltimore.

“You won’t want to miss well-known chart toppers such as ‘Nine to Five,’ ‘RESPECT’ and, ‘I Fall To Pieces,’ just to name a few,” New Wave’s Artistic Director Adam Koch told the Blade.

“This over-the-top evening of music is coupled with New Wave’s Silent Auction, a major fundraising effort which aids the chorus in continuing to live its mission: Through songs of hope, diversity, inclusion, and humor, we celebrate all of humanity in its infinite variations and challenge our communities to embrace equality, harmony, and understanding,” he said.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or online at newwavesingwers.org.