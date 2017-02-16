Ariana Grande to play D.C. Feb. 27

Pop star Ariana Grande brings her “Dangerous Woman Tour” to the Verizon Center (601 F St., N.W.) on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Grande’s tour promotes her third studio album “Dangerous Woman,” which includes her hit singles “Side to Side” and “Into You.” British girl group Little Mix and singer/songwriter Victoria Monét open the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29.95-199.95.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit verizoncenter. monumentalsportsnetwork.com.