D.C. Rollergirls kick off new season

D.C. Rollegirls kicks off its 2017 season opener at D.C. Armory (2001 E Capitol St., S.E.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4-7 p.m.

The National Maulers will battle it against Free State Roller Derby’s Black-Eyed Suzies. The festivities begin with a 30-minute expo game featuring skaters in the color of the D.C. Rollergirls’ traditional home teams. A full-length game will follow. Batalá Washington, an all-women percussion band, will be the halftime entertainment. There will be an afterparty at the Ugly Mug (723 8th St., S.E.). Admission for adults and children 12 and over is $15. Admission for children under 11 years old is $6 and children under six are free.

For more details, visit facebook.com/dcrollergirls.