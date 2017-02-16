February 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Darren Criss cast as Andrew Cunanan in ‘American Crime Story’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Darren Criss has been cast as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in “Versace: American Crime Story,” Variety reports.

The season will feature 10 episodes about the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez (“The Girl on the Train”) will play Versace. Casting is still unconfirmed for Gianni’s sister Donatella.

“Versace: American Crime Story” is based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Maureen Orth. It chronicles Versace’s murder outside his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan and Cunanan’s motivations for the assassination. Cunanan committed suicide eight days after Versace’s murder.

This will be the third installment of Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed “American Crime Story,” following the second season focused on Hurricane Katrina. Both series are expected to premiere in 2018.

