February 16, 2017 at 1:46 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ledisi joins NSO Pops for two-night engagement
Ledisi, gay news, Washington Blade

Ledisi (Photo courtesy NSO Pops)

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) presents “NSO Pops: An Evening with Ledisi” for a two-night engagement on Feb. 24-25 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated singer will sing a mix of gospel, blues and funk accompanied by NSO Pops. Darin Atwater conducts the performance. The Mellow Tones, an ensemble from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, joins for the first half of the performance. Tickets range from $29-99.

For more information, visit kennedy-center.org.

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
New Wave Singers annual cabaret on tap
PFLAG-Westminster to host Valentine’s dance
Carl Andreasen Jr. dies at 77
Del. cop accused of anti-gay abuse
DC_Womens_March_460x470_3_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Resistance to Trump finds plenty of LGBT help
Supreme Court asked to reverse Arkansas ruling on lesbian parents
Anti-LGBT legal organization designated a hate group
Gov. Cooper unveils HB2 repeal plan to lackluster LGBT reaction
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
vitit_muntarbhorn_460x470_courtesy_un watermark
World
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
D.C. electoral votes, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Darren_Criss_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Darren Criss cast as Andrew Cunanan in ‘American Crime Story’
Queen Latifah says playing a lesbian character was ‘hard’
NFL kiss cam PSA shows ‘Love has no labels’
Bill Maher defends booking Milo Yiannopoulos for ‘Real Time’
Ledisi joins NSO Pops for two-night engagement
D.C. Rollergirls kick off new season
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup