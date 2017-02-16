Ledisi joins NSO Pops for two-night engagement

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) presents “NSO Pops: An Evening with Ledisi” for a two-night engagement on Feb. 24-25 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated singer will sing a mix of gospel, blues and funk accompanied by NSO Pops. Darin Atwater conducts the performance. The Mellow Tones, an ensemble from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, joins for the first half of the performance. Tickets range from $29-99.

For more information, visit kennedy-center.org.