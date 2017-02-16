February 16, 2017 at 2:14 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
NFL kiss cam PSA shows ‘Love has no labels’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The NFL and the Ad Council released a pro-love PSA that celebrates all types of love and features two same-sex couples, including a Pulse nightclub survivor.

“Love has no labels” features a diverse group of people at the Pro Bowl in Orlando hugging and kissing when the kiss-cam shows them on screen.

In one clip the cam settles on a man and woman who laugh before the man kisses his male partner sitting on his other side. Another couple shows a woman wearing an “Orlando Survivor” T-shirt who kisses her partner while the audience cheers. Other football fans included in the ad are an interracial couple and an older couple.

“We noticed that [the kiss cam] was often focused on traditional notions of love,” Chris Northam, an executive creative director at R/GA, told The Wall Street Journal. “We thought, what if we could showcase a more modern take? We hope it does cause conversation and, more than anything else, that the fans embrace this message and help spread this movement.”

Watch the ad below.

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
New Wave Singers annual cabaret on tap
PFLAG-Westminster to host Valentine’s dance
Carl Andreasen Jr. dies at 77
Del. cop accused of anti-gay abuse
DC_Womens_March_460x470_3_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Resistance to Trump finds plenty of LGBT help
Supreme Court asked to reverse Arkansas ruling on lesbian parents
Anti-LGBT legal organization designated a hate group
Gov. Cooper unveils HB2 repeal plan to lackluster LGBT reaction
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
vitit_muntarbhorn_460x470_courtesy_un watermark
World
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
D.C. electoral votes, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Darren_Criss_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Darren Criss cast as Andrew Cunanan in ‘American Crime Story’
Queen Latifah says playing a lesbian character was ‘hard’
NFL kiss cam PSA shows ‘Love has no labels’
Bill Maher defends booking Milo Yiannopoulos for ‘Real Time’
Ledisi joins NSO Pops for two-night engagement
D.C. Rollergirls kick off new season
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup