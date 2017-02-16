NFL kiss cam PSA shows ‘Love has no labels’

The NFL and the Ad Council released a pro-love PSA that celebrates all types of love and features two same-sex couples, including a Pulse nightclub survivor.

“Love has no labels” features a diverse group of people at the Pro Bowl in Orlando hugging and kissing when the kiss-cam shows them on screen.

In one clip the cam settles on a man and woman who laugh before the man kisses his male partner sitting on his other side. Another couple shows a woman wearing an “Orlando Survivor” T-shirt who kisses her partner while the audience cheers. Other football fans included in the ad are an interracial couple and an older couple.

“We noticed that [the kiss cam] was often focused on traditional notions of love,” Chris Northam, an executive creative director at R/GA, told The Wall Street Journal. “We thought, what if we could showcase a more modern take? We hope it does cause conversation and, more than anything else, that the fans embrace this message and help spread this movement.”

Watch the ad below.