CoverGirl’s CoverBoy apologizes for Africa joke after Twitter backlash

James Charles, CoverGirl’s first male spokesmodel, has apologized for tweeting that he was afraid to contract ebola in Africa after an onslaught of social media criticism.

The 17-year-old beauty YouTuber posted in a now-deleted tweet, “I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’…”

The post caused an uproar on Twitter with calls to boycott the cosmetics brand.

I will no longer support your company as long as he’s on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017

go. He should learn that actions have consequences. Hope @COVERGIRL does the right thing or I guess I’ll be taking my money elsewhere. — Adomah Akyereko (@AltiusTendo) February 16, 2017

Charles posted an apology on Twitter saying that “I am extremely sorry for my tweet and I feel like shit for saying it.”

I am extremely sorry. Regardless of my intentions, words have consequences. I take full responsibility and will learn and do better. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

CoverGirl issued its own statement saying that Charles’ statement does not reflect the brand’s own views.

James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. — COVERGIRL (@COVERGIRL) February 16, 2017

We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. — COVERGIRL (@COVERGIRL) February 16, 2017

We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures. — COVERGIRL (@COVERGIRL) February 16, 2017

Charles’ senior portraits, which showed the teen in full makeup and taken with his own ring light, went viral last year. He caught the attention of CoverGirl and became their first male spokesmodel in October.