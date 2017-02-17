February 17, 2017 at 11:07 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
CoverGirl’s CoverBoy apologizes for Africa joke after Twitter backlash

A post shared by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on

James Charles, CoverGirl’s first male spokesmodel, has apologized for tweeting that he was afraid to contract ebola in Africa after an onslaught of social media criticism.

The 17-year-old beauty YouTuber posted in a now-deleted tweet, “I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’…”

James_Charles_tweet_Screenshot_600_by_400

The post caused an uproar on Twitter with calls to boycott the cosmetics brand. 

Charles posted an apology on Twitter saying that “I am extremely sorry for my tweet and I feel like shit for saying it.”

CoverGirl issued its own statement saying that Charles’ statement does not reflect the brand’s own views. 

Charles’ senior portraits, which showed the teen in full makeup and taken with his own ring light, went viral last year. He caught the attention of CoverGirl and became their first male spokesmodel in October. 

