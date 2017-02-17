MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25

The IVy Project, an LGBT party for women who like women, hosts MasQUEERade at Big Chief (2002 Fenwick St., N.E.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

MasQUEERade is a carnival-themed party with drink specials all night. Guests can enjoy games such as ping pong, corn-hole, big Jenga, flip cup and Connect Four. Eletrox and Milko spin tracks for the night. There is no cover.

For more details, visit facebook.com/ivyprojectdc.