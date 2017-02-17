February 17, 2017 at 5:51 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
MasQUEERade is gay carnival party Feb. 25

masquerade_insert_by_BigstockThe IVy Project, an LGBT party for women who like women, hosts MasQUEERade at Big Chief (2002 Fenwick St., N.E.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

MasQUEERade is a carnival-themed party with drink specials all night. Guests can enjoy games such as ping pong, corn-hole, big Jenga, flip cup and Connect Four. Eletrox and Milko spin tracks for the night. There is no cover.

For more details, visit facebook.com/ivyprojectdc.

