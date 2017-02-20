February 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Some LGBT-inclusive churches might be adding some sparkle to Ash Wednesday this year, USA Today reports.

New York-based LGBT Christian group Parity has started an initiative for churches to use glitter ashes. The ashes, typically made from the ashes of palm branches, would be mixed with professional makeup-grade purple glitter.

“This is a way for queer Christians and queer-positive persons of faith to say ‘We are here,’” Marian Edmonds-Allen, Parity’s executive director, told USA Today. “It is also a way for other people to be a witness to that and be in solidarity with them.”

Parity’s website says the glitter ashes would serve as a “sign of hope” and “signals our promise to repent, to show up, to witness, to work.”

Parity has already received requests from California, Missouri, Massachusetts, Alabama and Georgia for glitter ashes and is accepting requests from other churches.

anti-Trump_rally_at_Dupont_Circle_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
Local
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
LGBT gang members-turned-entrepreneurs appeal for support
Va. Senate approves religious freedom bill
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Judge orders S.C. to put lesbian moms’ names on birth certificate
Wash. court rules against florist who refused to serve gays
San_Pedro_Sula_City_Hall_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
D.C. electoral votes, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
The emotions of a veteran
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
glennon_doyle_melton_and_abby_wambach_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger announce engagement
Queer rapper Mykki Blanco calls Delta flight investigation ‘bizarre homophobia’
New book explores gay and straight trysts of yore
Eva Green and Gemma Arterton to star in Virginia Woolf lesbian drama
‘American Horror Story’ will take on 2016 presidential election
CoverGirl’s CoverBoy apologizes for Africa joke after Twitter backlash
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup