Queer rapper Mykki Blanco calls Delta flight investigation ‘bizarre homophobia’

Queer rapper and artist Mykkie Blanco fell asleep on a Delta flight and woke up to a police investigation.

Blanco, who is on a U.S. tour with rapper Cakes Da Killa, claims a man called the police on Blanco for just sitting next to him. Blanco recounted the incident on Twitter saying, “This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered.”

I just took a flight from Toronto to Detroit Michigan and when I woke up the gentlemen sitting next to me had the policed called — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how @Delta allowed “someone like me” to board the plane with him and sit next to him — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

This is REAL @Delta. Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our “interaction”, except I did not interact — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

I was told I would “go to jail” if I continued to ask questions about why this police officer was giving preferential treatment to this man — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

I was then told I could file a report myself and give “my side of the story”.. but the entire incident itself is fabricated — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

Delta reached out to Blanco with an apology tweeting, “Discrimination of any kind isn’t tolerated. We love ALL of our passengers” and offered to look into the situation.

@MykkiBlanco Hi Mykki, I honestly can’t believe what my eyes are reading. I am so very sorry to hear that you had to experience… 1/4 — Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017

@MykkiBlanco …something like this on a Delta flight. Discrimination of any kind isn’t tolerated. We love ALL of our passengers…. 2/4 — Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017

@MykkiBlanco …Would you mind following me for a DM to explain in detail about what happened? I will also need your confirmation… 3/4 — Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017

Blanco says they hope the Delta cabin crew can confirm they were asleep for the duration of the flight and continued to tweet their bafflement at the incident.

I’m hoping that the cabin crew @Delta can come forward to provide proof that I slept through the entire flight https://t.co/HAewpQLVxc — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 18, 2017

If the story I shared earlier involving my flight from Toronto to Detroit seems vague it’s because it is — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 18, 2017

Blanco and Cakes Da Killa bring their The Stunt Queen Tour to Baltimore on March 21.