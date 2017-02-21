Gay boxer Yusaf Mack beats up homophobic troll at barber shop

Openly gay boxer Yusaf Mack beat up a man at the L A Clippers barber shop in Philadelphia claiming the man had been harassing him on social media for being gay.

TMZ Sports reports Mack, 37, attacked while the man’s head was in the sink for a wash surrounded by customers and employees. Mack punched the victim in his head and torso before paramedics were called to the scene.

According to TMZ Sports, Mack says he was tired of the online harassment and wanted an in-person confrontation. Since the incident the man has continued to write homophobic statements on his Facebook page including, “I rather have a video of some beating me up then a video of someone seeing me take a d*** up my a** any day.”

The man has also said he is ready to fight Mack again but TMZ reports Mack says he isn’t scared.

In 2015 Mack appeared in the gay pornographic film “Holiday Hump’n,” but claimed he was drugged and forced to film. He later confessed in an interview with FOX 29 he had not been drugged and came out as gay.

“I’m gay. I’m tired of holding it in, it is what it is. I live my life. I’m gay,” Mack told FOX 29.

Watch footage of the barbershop fight below.