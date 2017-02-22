Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick takes Chick-Fil-A money to support LGBTs

Former Jefferson Airplane/Starship singer Grace Slick licensed one of her songs to conservative restaurant chain Chick-Fil-A, but the rock legend says it was for a good cause.

Slick, 77, explained in an op-ed for Forbes that a Chik-Fil-A commercial featuring Jefferson Starship’s hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” was a decision she made with the LGBT community in mind. However, her initial reaction was to turn down Chik-Fil-A’s request to use her music.

“My first thought when Chick-Fil-A came to me was, ‘F**k no’ but then I decided, “F**k yes,'” Slick writes.

“That was my voice you heard,” Slick continues. “I am donating every dime that I make from that ad to Lambda Legal, the largest national legal organization working to advance the civil rights of LGBTQ people, and everyone living with HIV. Instead of them replacing my song with someone else’s and losing this opportunity to strike back at anti-LGBTQ forces, I decided to spend the cash in direct opposition to Chick-fil-A’s causes – and to make a public example of them, too. We’re going to take some of their money, and pay it back.”

Chik-Fil-A’s CEO Dan T. Cathy has publicly declared he does not support same-sex marriage.

“I hope more musicians will think about the companies that they let use their songs; we can use our gifts to help stop the forces of bigotry. Nothing’s gonna stop us now,” Slick concludes.