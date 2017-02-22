February 22, 2017 at 2:32 pm EST | by Steve Charing
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
B'More Proud Summit, gay news, Washington Blade

Students attending B’More Proud Summit at UMBC in 2015. (Photo by Bob Ford)

For the first time, Stevenson University will host the B’More Proud LGBTQIA Leadership Summit—a conference consisting of LGBTQIA students and allies from area colleges and universities. The theme for the March 25 summit is “Between the Lines.” These conferences began in 2010 at various campuses, and with the exception of two years, have been an annual event.

The goal of B’More Proud is to promote personal and professional growth of the LGBTQIA community through leadership development, academic scholarship, educational programming and social networking opportunities.

The free summit traditionally consists of guest speakers, a series of breakout sessions covering a wide array of subjects that involve queer leadership and relating to the theme for the current year’s summit; a resource area where LGBT and LGBT-friendly organizations and companies can provide information; and social activities.

For more information and to register, visit bmoreproud.org.

© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
