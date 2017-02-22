Candice Wiggins says she was bullied for being straight in WNBA

Candice Wiggins says her WNBA career was marred by a “toxic” and “very, very harmful” environment because she was straight.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune Wiggins, 30, explained that her experience in the WNBA wasn’t a dream come true but instead, “quite the opposite.”

“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge,” Wiggins says. “I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply.”

“There was a lot of jealousy and competition, and we’re all fighting for crumbs,” Wiggins continued. “The way I looked, the way I played – those things contributed to the tension.”

Wiggins was the number three draft pick out of Stanford in 2008 and would go on to play for Minnesota Lynx, Los Angeles Sparks, Tulsa Shock and New York Liberty.

“People were deliberately trying to hurt me all of the time. I had never been called the B-word so many times in my life than I was in my rookie season. I’d never been thrown to the ground so much. The message was: ‘We want you to know we don’t like you,'” Wiggins continued.

She left the league in 2015 while playing for New York Liberty at the age of 29.