Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs

The Towson University Drag Brunch will be held Sunday to raise funds to benefit LGBTQ+ student programs. The Center for Student Diversity and In the Life, LGBTQ+ programs at Towson University, as well as IRIS, a Baltimore-based social organization primarily for Latino/a LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, are sponsoring the event.

The brunch will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the West Village Commons of Towson University. Admission is free for students with tickets that are available with ID at The University Union box office. Non-student tickets are $10 and are available at http://bit.ly/tudragbrunchsundays. Breakfast buffet is included with a ticket.

There will be performances by Tara Evaans, Kendra Ferretty, Pariah Sinclair, and Bombalicious Esklavar, and will be hosted by Shaunda Leer.

“The event is to bring together the Towson University queer community with the Greater Baltimore community to show that Towson University is a welcoming LGBTQ+ campus,” Mario Rodriguez, an organizer of the event, told the Blade.