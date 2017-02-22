February 22, 2017 at 2:27 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
Towson University Drag Brunch, gay news, Washington Blade

Towson University (Photo by Adam Jackson; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The Towson University Drag Brunch will be held Sunday to raise funds to benefit LGBTQ+ student programs. The Center for Student Diversity and In the Life, LGBTQ+ programs at Towson University, as well as IRIS, a Baltimore-based social organization primarily for Latino/a LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, are sponsoring the event.

The brunch will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the West Village Commons of Towson University. Admission is free for students with tickets that are available with ID at The University Union box office. Non-student tickets are $10 and are available at http://bit.ly/tudragbrunchsundays. Breakfast buffet is included with a ticket.

There will be performances by Tara Evaans, Kendra Ferretty, Pariah Sinclair, and Bombalicious Esklavar, and will be hosted by Shaunda Leer.

“The event is to bring together the Towson University queer community with the Greater Baltimore community to show that Towson University is a welcoming LGBTQ+ campus,” Mario Rodriguez, an organizer of the event, told the Blade.

B_apostrophe_More_Proud_460x470_by_Bob_Ford watermark
Local
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
Frederick HIV Coalition working toward 90/90/90 goal
St. Thomas’ Parish breaks ground for new building
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
Moonlight_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
National
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Judge orders S.C. to put lesbian moms’ names on birth certificate
Diane_Rodriguez_460x470_courtesy_Diane_Rodriguez watermark
World
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
D.C. Council, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
When_We_Rise_460x470_by_Erike_Schroter_courtesy_ABC watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘When We Rise’ chronicles gay history
QUEERY: Kelly Horton
Tom of Finland launches online store
Nyle DiMarco teaches Trump-isms in ASL
Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick takes Chick-Fil-A money to support LGBTs
Candice Wiggins says she was bullied for being straight in WNBA
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup