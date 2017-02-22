February 22, 2017 at 2:20 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Frederick HIV Coalition working toward 90/90/90 goal

90/90/90, AIDS, red ribbon, gay news, AIRS, gay news, Washington BladeWorking in close partnership with the Frederick County Health Department, and with the funding support of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, The Frederick Center’s Frederick HIV Coalition program is helping Frederick County strive toward reaching a “90/90/90” status.

According to UNAIDS, 90/90/90 is, “An ambitious treatment target to help end the AIDS epidemic.”

The goal is that by the year 2020: 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status; 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy; and 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

The Frederick County Health Department offers free onsite HIV testing at its offices, and is increasing efforts to offer HIV testing opportunities at community events. It is also encouraging local doctors to offer HIV testing alongside other regular health checks, such as blood pressure and lung function.

The Frederick HIV Coalition distributes HIV test kits and related literature, without cost, at many community events, such as Frederick Pride, In the Streets, The Asian American Community Fair, and World AIDS Day. The organization also hands out kits on an individual basis upon request. Persons who do not wish to be tested by their doctor or at an event can take a kit home and then follow up with their doctor at their convenience.

“Support from the Community Foundation of Frederick County has been crucial in our efforts to distribute hundreds of home test kits each year,” says Kristopher Fair, Chair of The Frederick Center Board.  “By offering their financial support, we are able to purchase kits and meet the needs of residents wanting to self test at home.”

To obtain a free home HIV test kit, or for more information, email hiv@thefrederickcenter.org.

