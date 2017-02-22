Nyle DiMarco teaches Trump-isms in ASL

Nyle DiMarco gave an American Sign Language lesson by translating President Donald Trump’s most frequently tweeted phrases.

The sexually fluid model says the video was highly requested before jumping into the vocabulary. Some of the popular sayings include fake news, Make American Great Again, bad, ratings and terrible.

DiMarco was born deaf. He attended the Maryland School for the Deaf and Gallaudet University.

He went on to win “America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22” and season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

DiMarco came out as sexually fluid in 2015 on Twitter after a fan asked his sexuality. DiMarco replied he was “fluid” and linked to an article on sexual fluidity.

