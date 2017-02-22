QUEERY: Kelly Horton

Kelly Horton has a wig collection and usually gets a new one every year for Wig Night Out. Last year she wore a long, wavy rainbow-colored wig that was the envy of many who saw it.

“Hold on tight to your wigs,” she says.

This year’s Wig Night Out, a benefit for the Point Foundation and Whitman-Walker Health, is Saturday, March 4 from 9-11 p.m. at JR.’s (1519 17th St., N.W.). A $10 donation is suggested and split evenly among the organizations. Look for the event on Facebook for full details.

“It’s a fantastic event,” Horton, a Seattle native in D.C. since 2009, says. “It’s a lot of fun and everyone has a great time. It’s especially fun admiring all the creativity in the room. Some people get really detailed and unique.”

She has been involved as a volunteer with the Point Foundation for one year and says her passion for education inspired her to get involved.

Horton works by day as a policy director for Mars, Incorporated, an international pet care company based in McLean, Va.

Horton is single and lives in upper Northwest D.C. She enjoys farms, farmers markets, charity events, cooking, making “art and crafty things,” camping, music and more in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

Fifteen-23 years. I came out twice. The first time I came out, I didn’t find a supportive community. The hardest person to tell was my brother. I thought he would reject me. His response was exactly the opposite. He said he wanted me to be happy and asked when he could meet my girlfriend.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

My uncle Arnold. He’s been out for my entire life, but I didn’t always know he was gay, he was simply my uncle. Arnold has been with his partner since I was very young — both are professional artists. We’re not close, but by knowing them, that relationship instilled in me at a young age that I can be myself and cultivate a respectful loving relationship with a partner and also achieve my independent dreams.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

I’m still taking inventory!

Describe your dream wedding.

If I meet someone I want to marry we will dream it up together.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Ending cycles of oppression and poverty by building nutritious, sustainable food systems accessible to all regardless of income.

What historical outcome would you change?

Hitler would have instead pursued his dream to become an artist and the Holocaust never would have happened.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

When Kurt Cobain killed himself.

On what do you insist?

Kindness and compassion — a good indicator of someone’s character is how they treat service staff.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

I am taking a hiatus. It’s a difficult time to be on social media. I think my last post was about the Women’s March.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“An Adventurer’s Collection of Hilarious Moments”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Destroy the formula. We’re perfect as is.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I’m very in tune to what’s beyond, have had spiritual experiences and believe there is a lot that we don’t know, see or can explain.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Remember that we are a conglomerate of unique communities and each of those communities is important to the movement. We are stronger together when our different needs are recognized. Remember the rainbow!

What would you walk across hot coals for?

To save an animal or person in distress.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That people have preconceived notions of what “gay” looks and acts like. Many people think I look straight and even within the community I have experienced others wanting to put a label on me that I don’t identify with.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

When I earned the Girl Scout Gold Award First Lady Hillary Clinton sent me a congratulatory card, which I still have.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That everything would work out just fine.

Why Washington?

I moved here to work on national policies to improve our food and nutrition environment. I love that I get to do that every day. I enjoy the diversity our city offers — cultural, intellectual, cuisine, historical and individual people. Also, the weather is generally fantastic and we get a lot of sunshine.