The D.C. City Council passed one of the nation’s most liberal paid family leave bills. An important step in an advanced society like ours, which should be providing such a benefit. The problem is it passed a flawed bill. Had I been at the table with the mayor, I would have advised a veto but I understand the difficult choice she had. She was placed between the business community, which vehemently opposed the bill, and a progressive constituency that strongly supports the idea. The people who deserve the blame for the situation are the Council members and chair who rushed through a lousy bill in order to get a headline.

The issues with this bill are the same as with any new benefits bill — who will benefit and who will pay? Many large employers don’t have a major issue with the idea of providing paid family leave. If you have hundreds of employees and a few are out on leave for six, eight or even 12 weeks it shouldn’t adversely impact your business. For small businesses having a key employee out for an extended period, and paying them so you can’t afford to hire a temporary replacement, can have a major negative impact on your business.

As CEO of small non-profits for many years I often dealt with this issue. In one instance over a period of 10 years, a staff member had three children. She was an amazing employee and we arranged extended time for her to work from home at full pay with each child; her particular job allowed for that. Having insurance that allowed her to stay home and be paid without working and allowed me to hire a temporary worker may have been a better alternative but it wasn’t available.

The progressive members of the Council get kudos for focusing on this issue. But enacting legislation impacting so many in differing ways shouldn’t be rushed for headlines. While it may take longer getting it right the first time is the better way. This legislation became a political hot potato where if you opposed the existing bill you were considered anti-worker and reactionary. The mayor’s legitimate problems with the bill were ignored by the Council Chair until now. As reported in the Washington Post, “The D.C. Council will begin considering dramatic revisions in the coming weeks to the District’s new law guaranteeing expansive family and medical leave benefits to private-sector workers, Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D) said Friday.” It would have been much wiser to work out those issues before passing a bill.

The mayor had legitimate reasons to oppose the bill. Under the current legislation, the city would have to absorb the cost of setting up a huge new bureaucracy to handle the benefits given in this bill and the majority of people able to take advantage of the benefits don’t live in the city. Because we have no representation in Congress, and our legislation must go through Congress for approval, we have never been able to pass legislation that taxes the income of people who work in the District but don’t live here. It has been estimated the District loses a billion dollars a year because of that.

The Post reported, “In an interview, Mendelson said he was suggesting changes because opposition from local business leaders could hinder the success of the program, which would offer eight weeks of parental leave, six weeks to care for an ailing relative and two weeks of personal sick time — a package that would be among the nation’s most generous. Mendelson’s remarks were an unexpected turn in the District’s efforts to establish paid family leave for all workers.” It also reported, “The benefits would not apply to federal workers or to the 35,000 people employed by the District government.” Mendelson added “he plans to consider alternatives that would shrink the size of the payroll-tax increase and use the money solely to help pay for benefits for employees of small businesses, perhaps through insurance policies.”

Looking at potential alternatives should have happened as the legislation first made its way through the Council. This is major legislation and will make the District a leader in the nation on family leave. There is now an opportunity to make this legislation a model other states and localities can follow.

