Celebrities react to Trump administration revoking protections for trans students

In the wake of President Donald Trump announcing federal guidelines protecting transgender students would be revoked on Wednesday, LGBT celebrities and allies are offering support to the transgender community.
Jackie Evancho, who sang the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration last month, spoke out on Twitter that she is “disappointed” with Trump’s decision. The “America’s Got Talent” runner-up has a transgender sister, Juliet, and offered to speak with Trump on the importance of transgender rights.
I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove
— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017
. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤
— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017
Other celebrities have also voiced their support, including Laverne Cox and Jazz Jennings, on Twitter. Read their emotional reactions below.
Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017
For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017
trans kids lives now in danger after a very short sense of false security. THE BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS, TRUMP SUPPORTERS. WAKE THE FUCK UP
— michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 23, 2017
we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what’s right. https://t.co/zbCIoMZKRi
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 23, 2017
This sick act will not go down unnoticed or without a fight. Let’s go bitches👊🏼 #ProtectTransKids
— Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) February 23, 2017
To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm
— Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017
Oh yeah! Because #trans students are the REAL threat. Jesus. #LGBT #LGBTQ #wtf @BetsyDeVosED @jeffsessions https://t.co/pAuKNl17we
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 22, 2017
#GavinGrimm is so amazing. #StandwithGavin https://t.co/EZf9kekOL6 #TransRightsAreHumanRights #translivesmatter #TransIsBeautiful
— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 23, 2017
The Trump administration’s war on the LGBT community has begun. Be prepared to take our fight to the streets. Are you with us, LGBT allies?
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 23, 2017
To the LGBTQ community, I’m sorry for the message that was sent today. They don’t speak for all of us. We love you.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 23, 2017
We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline
— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017
Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017