Celebrities react to Trump administration revoking protections for trans students

In the wake of President Donald Trump announcing federal guidelines protecting transgender students would be revoked on Wednesday, LGBT celebrities and allies are offering support to the transgender community.

Jackie Evancho, who sang the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration last month, spoke out on Twitter that she is “disappointed” with Trump’s decision. The “America’s Got Talent” runner-up has a transgender sister, Juliet, and offered to speak with Trump on the importance of transgender rights.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

Other celebrities have also voiced their support, including Laverne Cox and Jazz Jennings, on Twitter. Read their emotional reactions below.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

trans kids lives now in danger after a very short sense of false security. THE BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS, TRUMP SUPPORTERS. WAKE THE FUCK UP — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 23, 2017

we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what’s right. https://t.co/zbCIoMZKRi — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 23, 2017

This sick act will not go down unnoticed or without a fight. Let’s go bitches👊🏼 #ProtectTransKids — Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) February 23, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

The Trump administration’s war on the LGBT community has begun. Be prepared to take our fight to the streets. Are you with us, LGBT allies? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 23, 2017

To the LGBTQ community, I’m sorry for the message that was sent today. They don’t speak for all of us. We love you. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 23, 2017

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017