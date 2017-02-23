February 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
And the Oscar goes to …
(Photo courtesy AMPAS)

(Photo courtesy AMPAS)

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will celebrate the top films of the past year on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. This year, ditch the living room and give commentary among fellow movie lovers at some local Oscars viewing parties.

Number Nine (1435 P St., N.W.) hosts an Oscars viewing party from 7-11 p.m. Summer Camp and Pussy Noir co-host the event. Any guest in a gown can enjoy Absolute for $3. There will be prizes for best dresses and an Oscars pool with a $100 grand prize for the winner. For more information, visit numberninedc.com.

Penn Social (801 E St., N.W.) and District Trivia present an Oscars trivia and watch party with a red carpet kick off at 7 p.m. Play movie trivia, enjoy speciality cocktails and a popcorn bar and compete for prizes. Dress code is black tie optional. Tickets are $10. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit district-trivia.com.

Washington D.C. Film Society hosts its 25th annual “And the Winner Is …” Oscars night party at Arlington Cinema ’N’ Drafthouse (2901 Columbia Pike., Arlington, Va.) at 7 p.m. Film critics Tim Gordon and Travis Hopson host and emcee the “Predict the Winners” contest. There will be a silent auction with prizes including movie and theater tickets and signed movie memorabilia. Door prizes and promotional giveaways will occur throughout the night. The event is in support of Filmfest D.C. Tickets are $20 and are available online or at the door on the night of the event. For details, visit dcfilmsociety.org.

