February 23, 2017 at 3:56 pm EST | by Kathi Wolfe
Following the example of James Baldwin
James Baldwin, gay news, Washington Blade

Author James Baldwin as seen in ‘I Am Not Your Negro.’ (Photo by Bob Adelman; courtesy Magnolia Pictures)

The words popped! Sitting at the E Street Cinema, it seemed as if I were hearing a devastatingly spot-on response to life in the United States at the dawn of the Trump era: where former Breitbart News chair and white nationalist Stephen K. Bannon is the president’s chief strategist; people of color are unjustly shot by police; and Hollywood, despite some Oscar noms this season, is still way too white.

Heroes, as far as I could see, were white – and not merely because of the movies, but because of the land in which I lived, of which movies were simply a reflection.

There are days when I wonder, how precisely are you going to reconcile yourself to your situation here, and how are you going to communicate to the vast heedless, unthinking, cruel white majority that you are here?

Yet these incisive, viscerally true, gut-wrenching words were spoken by novelist, playwright, essayist and one of the most important mid-century public intellectuals, James Baldwin in the searing new Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” directed by Raoul Peck. (The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 26.)

Baldwin, an African American, who was born in Harlem and lived much of his life in France, died at age 63 in 1987. Though he chafed at labels, Baldwin spoke and wrote openly about same-sex love. His 1956 novel “Giovanni’s Room” was one of the first novels (other than pulp fiction) to feature male characters loving other men.

He knew civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, all of whom were murdered. In 1979, Baldwin wrote a 30-page letter to his agent describing how he wanted to write a book titled “Remember This House” of his reflections on these men and his friendships with them. (Only 30 pages of the book were finished.) Using Baldwin’s notes for the book and his essays, clips from his TV interviews and news reports of the 1960s civil rights movement, Peck makes you feel as if you’re inside Baldwin’s head. Hearing his voice and seeing his elegant presence, juxtaposed with images from Ferguson and Black Lives Matter, you feel as if Baldwin is speaking directly to you right now – in 2017. Samuel L. Jackson reads Baldwin’s words when Baldwin isn’t talking.

I can’t speak to how people of color might feel about “I Am Not Your Negro.” As a white woman, I found this 93-minute movie to be stunning. The documentary brings you face-to-face with the cruelty and discrimination that black people encountered in the South in the 1950s and 1960s. In the late 1950s, Baldwin decided that he should leave Paris and return to the United States after he saw a photo of Dorothy Counts, a 15-year-old black student entering a newly integrated school, Harry Harding High School, in Charlotte, N.C. White people spat and hurled epithets at her as she went into the school. “It made me ashamed,” Baldwin said, “some one of us should have been there with her.”

It’s easy for me to feel that I’d never act in such a hateful way. Yet, the film’s images of Ferguson cut through my complacent superiority to my white privilege.

I thought I was an astute pop culture observer until I heard Baldwin talk about how Hollywood has shaped our cultural perceptions. “It comes as a great shock to see Gary Cooper killing off the Indians,” he said, “and, although, you’re rooting for Gary Cooper, that the Indians is you.”

Then there is the 1966 FBI memo on Baldwin. “It has been heard that Baldwin may be a homosexual,” it says, “and he appeared as if he may be one.”

Baldwin wrote and spoke brilliantly, boldly and bravely about race, pop culture and sexuality. In an era where bigotry of all kinds is rising, let’s follow his example.

Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.

B_apostrophe_More_Proud_460x470_by_Bob_Ford watermark
Local
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
Frederick HIV Coalition working toward 90/90/90 goal
St. Thomas’ Parish breaks ground for new building
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
trans_students_protections_protest_at_White_House_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Diane_Rodriguez_460x470_courtesy_Diane_Rodriguez watermark
World
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
James Baldwin, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Alex_Hibbert_and_Mahershala_Ali_in_Moonlight_460x470_by_David_Bornfriend_courtesy_A24 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
#OscarsLessWhite
And the Oscar goes to …
Team D.C. Fashion Show returns
D.C. region gears up for Mardi Gras
‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ accused of ‘pro-gay propaganda’
Celebrities react to Trump administration revoking protections for trans students
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup