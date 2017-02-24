February 24, 2017 at 2:13 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
LGBT activists plan dance protest and rally for transgender rights
WERK for Peace, gay news, Washington Blade

WERK for Peace organized a dance protest on Feb. 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

WERK for Peace, the Transgender Women of Color Collective and Empowering the Transgender Community have joined forces for a massive dance protest and rally at the White House on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The protest is a counterblast to the Trump administration’s decision to remove federal guidelines to protect transgender students. Protesters will meet on the north side of the White House and will feature speakers from the transgender community. The dance celebration will follow.

“A blatant attack on our community will not go ignored or unchallenged. We stand strongly in solidarity with the Transgender community, especially our siblings of color who are systemically marginalized to an even greater extent due to the color of their skin,” Firas Nasr, Founding Organizer of WERK for Peace, said in a statement.“Today we will come together to send a clear message to the Trump administration that we are unified, we are watching, and we will not allow for bigotry, discrimination, or hate in our country.”

Like WERK for Peace’s dance protests outside Trump Hotel and Vice President Mike Pence’s house, the dance protest encourages everyone to “twerk” and “shake” to celebrate LGBT lives.

For more information, visit here. 

 

