February 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm EST | by Staff reports
Marriage equality reduced teen suicide rates
BALTIMORE — The legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. is associated with fewer suicide attempts among high school students, especially LGBT students according to a new study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public health.

State-level same-sex marriage policies were associated with more than 134,000 fewer adolescent suicide attempts per year according to the findings, published in the Feb. 20 edition of JAMA Pediatrics.

The study compared states that passed laws allowing same-sex marriage through January 2015 to states that did not enact state-level legalization. A Supreme Court decision made same-sex marriage federal law in June 2015.

The findings show the effect that social policies can have on behavior, the researchers say.

“These are high school students, so they aren’t getting married any time soon, for the most part,” says study leader Julia Raifman, ScD, a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School. “Still, permitting same-sex marriage reduces structural stigma associated with sexual orientation. There may be something about having equal rights – even if they have no immediate plans to take advantage of them – that makes students feel less stigmatized and more hopeful for the future.”

Suicide is the second-most common cause of death among people ages 15-24 in the United States (behind unintentional injury). U.S. suicide rates have been rising and data indicate that rates of suicide attempts requiring medical attention among adolescents increased 47 percent between 2009-2015. LGB high school students are at particular risk. In the new study, 29 percent of LGB high school students reported attempting suicide in the previous year as compared to 6 percent of straight teens.

