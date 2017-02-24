Minn. Republicans introduce anti-trans bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A bill introduced Monday in the Minnesota House of Representatives would free health insurance companies from having to cover gender transitions, the Daily Globe reports.

Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe), introduced the measure Monday. With the proposal, it would be enshrined in state law that insurers don’t have to cover “health services related to gender transition, including but not limited to sex reassignment surgery.” The bill contradicts provisions of the federal Affordable Care Act that prohibit discrimination, but a paragraph of the bill stipulates it won’t take full effect until the ACA is repealed, the Globe reports.

The ACA prohibits covered insurers from implementing “a categorical coverage exclusion or limitation for all health services related to gender transition” or otherwise denying or limiting coverage in such a way that causes discrimination against transgender people.