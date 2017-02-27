February 27, 2017 at 9:55 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
My-King Johnson is first openly gay recruit in NCAA
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

My-King Johnson’s recruitment to the University of Arizona makes him the first openly gay scholarship player in the NCAA.

The 17-year-old Tempe High School senior and defensive end came out publicly in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star on Saturday.

“I do feel like when I say that [I am openly gay], it can put a target on my back, but whatever,” Johnson, who came out at age 12, told the Arizona Daily Star.

Arizona defensive line coach Vince Amey recruited Johnson and says when Johnson told him he was gay he still wanted him on the team.

“When I found out, I really couldn’t sleep,” Amey told the Arizona Daily Star. “And it wasn’t like I was uncomfortable with it. I was just like, all right, it’s different, it’s new. … I said, ‘Look, you are who you are, I am who I am, and I’m going to coach you the same way. I’m going to treat you the same way. I’m going to get on you the same way as everybody else. There’s no difference. You do what you do.'” “I said, ‘When the players find out, especially my room, I’m going to tell [those] dudes: Look, you gotta have his back.'”

For Johnson, it was important to just be candid about who he is so he can be himself.

“I’m a very honest person,” Johnson continued. “I just don’t see how I could be living an honest, truthful life and have that in the background.”

Even though there is buzz around Johnson’s sexuality he wants everyone to know the game is what it’s really about for him.

Matt_Mahl_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gay D.C. police union head survives recall vote
Honoring contributions of Audre Lorde, Melvin Boozer
Comings & Goings
Judge finds probable cause in male-on-male sex assault cases
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
transgender, Supreme Court, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban
Gavin Grimm makes case to Supreme Court on using the boys’ room
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Gender Conference East watermark
World
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Womens_March_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
Laverne_Cox_Doubt_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CBS cancels ‘Doubt’ starring Laverne Cox after two episodes
Human Rights Campaign targets closeted Republicans at CPAC
My-King Johnson is first openly gay recruit in NCAA
‘Moonlight’ is first LGBT film to win Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ mix-up
Serving up Charm
LGBT activists plan dance protest and rally for transgender rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup