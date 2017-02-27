My-King Johnson is first openly gay recruit in NCAA

My-King Johnson’s recruitment to the University of Arizona makes him the first openly gay scholarship player in the NCAA.

The 17-year-old Tempe High School senior and defensive end came out publicly in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star on Saturday.

“I do feel like when I say that [I am openly gay], it can put a target on my back, but whatever,” Johnson, who came out at age 12, told the Arizona Daily Star.

Arizona defensive line coach Vince Amey recruited Johnson and says when Johnson told him he was gay he still wanted him on the team.

“When I found out, I really couldn’t sleep,” Amey told the Arizona Daily Star. “And it wasn’t like I was uncomfortable with it. I was just like, all right, it’s different, it’s new. … I said, ‘Look, you are who you are, I am who I am, and I’m going to coach you the same way. I’m going to treat you the same way. I’m going to get on you the same way as everybody else. There’s no difference. You do what you do.'” “I said, ‘When the players find out, especially my room, I’m going to tell [those] dudes: Look, you gotta have his back.'”

For Johnson, it was important to just be candid about who he is so he can be himself.

“I’m a very honest person,” Johnson continued. “I just don’t see how I could be living an honest, truthful life and have that in the background.”

Even though there is buzz around Johnson’s sexuality he wants everyone to know the game is what it’s really about for him.