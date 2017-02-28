Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide

In a sign that some corners of the nation are still unhappy with marriage equality, the Arkansas State Senate has approved long-shot measures aimed at banning on same-sex marriage and abortion nationwide.

According to the Associated Press, the Republican-majority Senate on Tuesday approved the measure against same-sex marriage by a 19-9 vote, sending the measure to the House. The resolution calls for a federal constitutional convention to take up an amendment that would define marriage as one man, one woman.

The resolution proposes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that says, “Nothing in this Constitution or in the constitution or laws of any state may define or be construed to define marriage except as the union of one man and one woman, and no other union shall be recognized with legal incidents thereof within the United States or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

Under the U.S. Constitution, the process of calling for a convention requires approval of two-thirds, currently 34, of the state legislatures across the country. Any such amendments produced at the convention would then require approval of three-fourths of all states, currently 38, for ratification, so the process for changing the Constitution in this way is a long shot.

By an 18-9 vote, the Arkansas Senate also approved a separate resolution calling for a constitutional amendment effectively declaring that life begins at conception, the AP reported.

Kendra Johnson, the Human Rights Campaign’s Arkansas state director, said in a statement the Arkansas legislature should abandon any plans to reverse the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in favor of marriage equality nationwide.

“Marriage equality is settled law, and any bill or legislator seeking to undermine it is in conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Constitution,” Johnson said. “HRC Arkansas calls on our lawmakers put an end to these cynical, divisive theatrics, and start focusing on the issues that matter to Arkansans instead introducing a bill that would only seek to harm LGBTQ people.”