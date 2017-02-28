February 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged police abuse case
Robaire G. Lizama, anti-gay attack, Lewes, Delaware, gay news, Washington Blade

Robaire G. Lizama has accused a Lewes police officer of fabricating charges against him after throwing him to the floor.
(Photo courtesy Lizama)

A 65-year-old gay man who filed a complaint against a Lewes, Del., police officer for allegedly using excessive force to arrest him in January during an altercation at a hospital emergency room pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Robaire G. Lizama, a former D.C. resident who lives in Lewes, has accused Officer Tyrone Woodyard of fabricating the charges against him after throwing him to the floor, causing a serious head injury during a Jan. 25 incident at Beebe Healthcare, a hospital in Lewes.

Lizama, accompanied by a public defender attorney, filed his not-guilty plea at a Feb. 27 arraignment at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas in Georgetown, Del. A non-jury trial was scheduled for June 6 at the same court.

In a police report, Officer Woodyard said he used force to place Lizama under arrest after Lizama “lunged” toward him in an aggressive manner, placing the officer “in fear of imminent physical injury.”

The arrest report says Lizama had been acting in a disorderly manner at the hospital after he accompanied a female friend to the emergency room who had been experiencing chest pains. The report says Lizama “became even more disorderly” when a nurse ordered him to leave the emergency room and go to a waiting room in the hospital’s lobby.

Lizama acknowledges he may have exchanged words with one or more nurses after he expressed concern that they were not attending to his friend, who he thought may be having a heart attack, quickly enough. But he denies he acted in a menacing or aggressive way toward the officer and says he believes the officer targeted him for abuse based on anti-gay bias.

“As I was walking I didn’t know where the main waiting room was so I turned around and he grabs me and throws me to the ground,” Lizama said. “I hit my head on the ground and there’s blood all over the emergency room,” he said.

“I don’t think he would grab a straight man, bear hug him and then body slam him to the ground and try to tell him he’s being arrested,” Lizama told the Blade.

Lewes Police Chief Thomas Sell, who is investigating Lizama’s complaint against the officer, said he interviewed three witnesses at the hospital who gave an account of the incident “pretty consistent” with the account given by Officer Woodyard.

Sell said that no other citizen complaints had been filed against Officer Woodyard since Sell became chief of the Lewes Police Department last June. He said he didn’t know if previous complaints had been filed against the officer in the nearly 10 years the officer has been on the force and said records of past complaints against police officers are considered confidential personnel matters that can’t be publicly disclosed.

However, Lewes Mayor Theodore Becker, who has been involved in Lewes government affairs for more than 10 years, said Woodyard is the grandson of a former Lewes mayor and has a reputation of being an upstanding officer who is now assigned to the department’s canine unit.

Lizama said he is hopeful that more information about the incident will surface before the start of his trial. He said he is skeptical of the claim by hospital officials that there were no video surveillance cameras operating in the area where Officer Woodyard used force to arrest him.

Hospital records show that Lizama was admitted to the emergency room for treatment of injuries he sustained during his arrest by Woodyard. Among the conditions diagnosed, according to his discharge papers, was hydrocephalus, a form of excessive fluid in the brain that is sometimes triggered by a head injury.

Lizama said one doctor at the hospital told him it could be a pre-existing condition, but he said his personal physician told him he had not had such a condition before.

