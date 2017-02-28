Equality Virginia has announced Gov. Terry McAuliffe will attend its annual Commonwealth Dinner that is scheduled to take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Va., on April 1.

“2017 marks Gov. McAuliffe’s last year in office and gives us the opportunity to honor his many contributions to Virginia’s LGBT citizens,” Equality Virginia told supporters in an email it sent to supporters on Feb. 23.

The first executive order that McAuliffe signed when he took office in 2014 banned discrimination against LGBT state employees.

McAuliffe, who is the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, is the first gubernatorial candidate in a Southern state to publicly back marriage rights for same-sex couples and the first Virginia governor to proclaim June as LGBT Pride month.

McAuliffe in January signed an executive order that bans discrimination among state employees, contractors and subcontractors based on their gender identity and expression. He has also pledged to veto a controversial religious freedom bill the Virginia House of Delegates approved earlier this month.

“To me these are all common sense issues,” McAuliffe told the Washington Blade during a 2015 interview. “I’ve always said that every single Virginian should have the same opportunity to succeed, no matter their background or whom they love.”