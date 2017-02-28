Prince Charles vs. Princess Diana up next on Murphy’s ‘Feud’

The second installment of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud” series will explore the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 10-episode series will be called “Feud: Charles and Diana,” and is scheduled to air in 2018. It will be the first time any of Murphy’s anthology series have taken place outside of the U.S.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said he didn’t plan on focusing on another diva feud in future seasons of the show.

“I don’t want to do another woman to woman feud, and I certainly would never do another Hollywood feud because I don’t think you can top Bette [Davis] and Joan [Crawford],” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m interested in this show being a two hander that’s really about the human dilemma of pain and misunderstanding. And I think you need a long period of time, maybe 20 to 40 years, to have a big back story.”

In the meantime, “Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres on Sunday, March 5 on FX.