College professor creates ‘questions for heterosexuals’ assignment

my professor isn’t taking anyone’s shit pic.twitter.com/SQrFbjUiz1 — elise (@sincerelyelise) February 21, 2017

A university student’s tweet has gone viral for showing an assignment from her human sexuality course meant to show the struggles of the LGBT community from a different perspective.

Elise, a 20-year-old junior, posted a list of “Questions for Heterosexuals in the Class” on her Twitter captioned, “my professor isn’t taking anyone’s shit.” The questions mimic ones the LGBT community often gets asked to point out how some people insinuate being gay can be caused or treated.

The questions read:

What do you think caused your heterosexuality?

When did you decide you were a heterosexual?

Is it possible your heterosexuality is just a phase you may grow out of?

Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality? Why can’t you just be what you are and keep quiet about it?

Why do you heterosexuals feel compelled to seduce others into your lifestyle?

Have you considered therapy to change your heterosexual tendencies?

“The slide is supposed to be funny, but she made us really think about why it was so funny,” Elise said in an interview with BuzzFeed. “A lot of people in the class had probably never been asked these questions before, so I think she was trying to show them what it would be like, but in a humorous way.”

Elise also noted that some people found her tweet offensive but the irony of how these questions are often asked to the LGBT community wasn’t lost on the college student.

“I think that a lot of straight people feel victimized by these questions,” Elise continued. “I don’t think that’s the purpose of the questions at all. But I do think it’s silly that someone would be offended by these questions to straight people but not appalled at the way the LGBTQ community is treated.”