March 1, 2017 at 10:14 am EST | by Staff reports
D.C. named finalist to host Gay Games in 2022
2014 photography, gay news, Washington Blade

The Gay Games were held in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio in 2014. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Organizers of the Gay Games XI competition on Wednesday named D.C. one of three finalists to host the event to be held in July 2022.

The other two cities named as finalists were Hong Kong and Guadalajara, Mexico. The three were chosen from a group of eight cities that initially bid on the games.

“We are thrilled and honored to have reached the final round of this bid process,” said Brent Minor, chair of the Gay Games Washington DC 2022 bid committee. “Now, we will intensify our efforts to bring the games here in 2022. We know that Washington will be a fantastic host for LGBTQ athletes from around the globe and we can’t wait to put our city on display for the world.”

D.C. will next host a visit from the Federation of Gay Games in early May when a delegation will inspect proposed venues for competitions and evaluate the extent of local community support for the games.

“We will host a large community rally to show the FGG how deep the support for this bid is in D.C.,” Minor said.

Anyone interested in helping to plan the site visit is asked to visit ggdc2022.org or the bid’s Facebook page.

