March 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm EST | by Steve Charing
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls

robocalls, Catholic School, gay news, Washington BladeDennis Fusaro, former campaign manager of anti-LGBT Council member Michael Anthony Peroutka, and Stephen Waters, an independent political consultant, were found guilty on Feb. 21 by Anne Arundel County District Court Judge John P. McKenna Jr. stemming from robocalls made against Peroutka’s gay opponent.

Both men, who are from Virginia, were sentenced to a year in jail with all but 30 days suspended for misdemeanor charges of violating and conspiring to violate the authority line requirements of Maryland election laws. They were also sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,000 fine, according to the Capital Gazette. The ruling is being appealed.

Patrick Armstrong, then 31, an openly gay candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the District 5 Council seat in Anne Arundel, was a victim of robocalls on Oct. 31, 2014. The call, which stated it was from “Marylanders for Transgenders,” a fake group, asked voters to call his mother’s house where he had lived at the time to thank him for coming out of the closet and his support for “all transgenders” in the Fairness for All Marylanders Act “so that they can go to any bathroom of their choice based their own confused gender identity.”

The message also said, “Call Patrick today and thank him for his bravery in coming out of the closet.”

Armstrong’s opponent, Republican Michael Peroutka, 64, is a Christian Reconstructionist and secessionist. He had allegedly said that gay people are out to “recruit your children” into their “death style” and that legislators’ passing of marriage equality “violates God’s law.”

Peroutka denied any involvement in the robocall but some recipients of the call filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections, which forwarded it to the state prosecutor’s office.    

Approximately 5,000 calls were made to Anne Arundel County residents. Armstrong lost by fewer than 2,000 votes though he was ahead in the polls. He told WJZ-TV that the call was a dirty trick.

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome of the trial and look forward to winning again in the appeal,” Armstrong told the Blade. “The robocall was a disgusting slur against the trans community and a clear attempt to use my sexuality against me. The trial, however, focused on an election law violation rather than the message itself. These two individuals wanted to spread this message of hate but were too cowardly to attach their names to it.”

Armstrong said he’s grateful to the Maryland state prosecutor’s office for tracking this call to these men.

“I oppose bullying of all kinds whether against the gay community, the trans community or anyone else,” Armstrong said. “This behavior cannot be tolerated and we must continue to educate those who are filled with anger or hatred or fear towards the LGBT community because they are fueled by ignorance.”

