‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ moves to VH1 for season nine

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is moving to VH1 starting with its season nine premiere on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m, Entertainment Weekly reports. Encore episodes will air on LOGO on Thursdays the week after.

The reality show has aired on LOGO since 2009 but following RuPaul’s Emmy win, LOGO has decided to switch the show to a different network. Last season’s “All Stars” aired on both LOGO and VH1 on Thursdays.

“Broadcasting the show on VH1 will allow more fans to experience the energy, heart and talent these fierce queens bring to the stage every week,” Pamela Post, Logo’s senior vice president of original programming and development, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Lady Gaga will appear as a guest judge in the season’s opener.