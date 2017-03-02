March 2, 2017 at 5:51 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
Jeff Sessions, United States Senate, Alabama, gay news, Washington Blade

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has dropped its appeal against an order against trans student protections. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday formally sought to withdraw its appeal of an order barring the enforcement of guidance assuring transgender students have access to the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

The three-page motion for voluntary dismissal filed under U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is largely a moot point because the Justice and Education Departments have rescinded the underlying guidance, but nonetheless reinforces the Trump administration’s position against federal non-discrimination protections for transgender students in bathroom use.

Jointly issued in May under the Obama administration by the Justice Department and Education Department, the now revoked guidance asserted that denying transgender students access to the restroom in accordance with their gender identity violates the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

In August, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor issued the order barring enforcement the guidance as a result of a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on behalf of 12 conservative-leaning states and two school districts.

The U.S. Justice Department under the Obama administration had, unsuccessfully, sought a stay on the order and appealed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. With new leadership in place under the Trump administration, the Justice Department has now withdrawn that appeal.

According to the motion of voluntary dismissal, the Justice Department consulted with attorney representing the states and was informed they would voluntarily dismiss their pending lawsuit upon dismissal of the appeal.

The decision to terminate the appeal is consistent with a move last month from the Justice Department to withdraw a request before the Fifth Circuit to place a stay on O’Connor’s order as the litigation proceeded on appeal.

The withdrawal of the appeal also comes one day after the U.S. Justice Department declined to appeal a preliminary injunction issued by the same judge in a separate case barring the U.S. government from enforcing a Obamacare regulation against discrimination against transgender people in health care, such as the denial of gender reassignment surgery, and women who have had abortions.

Meanwhile, a flurry of friend-of-the-court briefs were filed before the Supreme Court Thursday in a related case filed by transgender student Gavin Grimm, who’s suing his high school in Gloucester County to use the restroom consistent with his gender identity. The upcoming decision in that case will be the final word on whether Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits schools from barring transgender students access to the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • lnm3921

    Didn’t Trump Call Caitlyn Jenner? Guess that Trans Ambassador job she was expecting is off the table.

hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Partner violence to be discussed at PFLAG meeting
jeff_sessions_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
National
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Tegucigalpa_Honduras_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
thomas_perez_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
Cher_460x470_by_Machado_Cicala_Morassut watermark
Arts & Entertainment
SPRING ARTS 2017 — CONCERTS: Cher, Ricky and many more
SPRING ARTS 2017 — classical: Not as gay as you’d think
SPRING ARTS 2017 EVENTS: Dances, dinners, drag & drama
Garfield Wikipedia debate forces creator to clarify cat’s gender
USA’s gay thriller ‘Eyewitness’ axed after one season
‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins shares Oscars speech he would have given
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup