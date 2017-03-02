March 2, 2017 at 1:22 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins shares Oscars speech he would have given
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Barry Jenkins, director of “Moonlight,” shared the Oscars acceptance speech he planned to give that was lost in the confusion of the now infamous Best Picture mix-up.

In a piece written for The Hollywood Reporter Jenkins admits that given, “what happened in those last 10 minutes of the ceremony, I don’t know how I managed any words at all.”

“Tarell [Alvin McCraney] and I are Chiron. We are that boy. And when you watch ‘Moonlight,’ you don’t assume a boy who grew up how and where we did would grow up and make a piece of art that wins an Academy Award. I’ve said that a lot, and what I’ve had to admit is that I placed those limitations on myself, I denied myself that dream. Not you, not anyone else — me,” Jenkins writes.

“And so, to anyone watching this who sees themselves in us, let this be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself. Because doing so may be the difference between dreaming at all and, somehow through the Academy’s grace, realizing dreams you never allowed yourself to have. Much love,” the speech concludes.

“Moonlight” also won Best Adapted Screenplay, which was co-written by Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney from McCraney’s play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali’s portrayal of Juan. It is the first LGBT film to win Best Picture in Academy Awards history.

 

