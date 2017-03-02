March 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm EST | by Chris Gerard
SPRING ARTS 2017 — CONCERTS: Cher, Ricky and many more

 

Cher brings her ‘Classic Cher’ show from Vegas to the MGM National Harbor March 17-26. (Photo by MCM, Machado Cicala Morassut)

Spring — as always — is a busy concert season in Washington.

March opens with alt-rockers Panic! At the Disco bringing their “Death of a Bachelor Tour” to MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Ticket info here.

The 9:30 Club (815 V St., N.W.) has its usual stacked lineup, with the Flaming Lips playing two nights March 5-6. Tickets at 930.com.

Local “queer pop” vocalist Be Steadwell will perform at the AMP by Strathmore (1810 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda, Md.) on Thursday, March 9. Details at ampbystrathmore.com.

Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.) welcomes back DJ Tiesto for two nights of electrifying club sounds on March 10-11. Details at echostage.com.

R&B/pop veteran Vanessa Williams appears at the Howard Theatre (620 T St., N.W.) for two shows on Friday, March 10. Details at thehowardtheatre.com.

Monday, March 13 is a big night at the Verizon Center (601 F St., N.W.), with Green Day headlining and Against Me!, featuring transgender lead singer Laura Jane Grace, opening for what should be an amazing night of ferocious rock. Tickets here.

Quirky piano prodigy Regina Spektor is at DAR Constitution Hall (1776 D St., N.W.) on Tuesday, March 14. Tickets here.

Vanessa Carlton plays the Birchmere (3701 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Details at birchmere.org.

The openly gay indie-pop hero Stephin Merritt brings Magnetic Fields to the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) March 18-19. Details at thelincolndc.com.

Stevie Nicks, who put on an amazing show last fall at the Verizon Center, comes to Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena (201 W Baltimore St., Baltimore) on Sunday, March 26. Tickets here.

Rock legends the Pretenders are sure to electrify fans at the Fillmore (8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.) on Monday, March 27. Details at fillmoresilverspring.com.

Powerhouse vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will perform a solo show at the Birchmere on Wednesday, March 29. Details at birchmere.com.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs at the Barns at Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) on Saturday, April 15 in “God Save the Queens,” a salute to pop royalty featuring new arrangements of classics by Elvis Presley, Queen, Prince, Adele and other superstars. Details at wolftrap.org.

Betty Who, a huge hit at Capital Pride in 2014, returns to D.C. on Sunday, April 16  at the 9:30 Club, followed by the ultra-hot British popsters Clean Bandit on Wednesday, April 19. Details at 930.com.

One of the great singer/songwriters of our time, Aimee Mann, will perform on Thursday, April 20 at the Lincoln Theatre in support of “Mental Illness,” her first new album in five years. Details at thelincolndc.com.

A rare opportunity to see some musical legends that are part of the fabric of ‘80s music happens on Thursday, April 27, as Prince’s former backup band the Revolution plays the Fillmore. Details at fillmoresilverspring.com.

Alan Cumming will be at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) as part of the Renee Fleming series on Saturday, April 29. Details at kennedy-center.org.

The NSO Pops continues its trend of performing with pop acts (Diana Ross and Ledisi have been recent guests). On May 5-6, the Pops, under the direction of conductor Steven Reineke, will be joined by lesbian icons the Indigo Girls in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Details at kennedy-center.org.

Openly gay Latino pop sensation Ricky Martin is sure to dazzle as he performs two nights at MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) May 5-6. Tickets here.

Ricky Martin plays the MGM National Harbor May 5-6. (Photo courtesy MGM)

Slowdive, one of the great alt-rock bands of the ‘90s, have reunited and will bring their hypnotic shoegaze sound to the 9:30 club on Sunday, May 7. Details at 930.com.

Storm Large of Pink Martini fame, plays  AMP by Strathmore May 6-7. Details at ampbystrathmore.com.

The same night, one of the hottest names in electronic music, Tycho, will appear at EchoStage. Nancy and Beth, featuring Megan Mullally from “Will & Grace,” will perform at U Street Music Hall (115 U St., N.W.) on Monday, May 8. Details at ustreetmusichall.com.

One of the year’s most anticipated tours hits the Fillmore on Tuesday, May 9, as the venerable Australian rockers Midnight Oil will appear as part of their first extensive round of shows since the early ‘90s. Details at fillmoresilverspring.com.

Another Australian band, the electro-glam pop duo Empire of the Sun, performs at Echostage on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in support of their latest album, “Two Vines.” Details at echostage.com.

One of the most acclaimed openly gay artists to emerge in recent years, Perfume Genius, returns to Washington on Monday, May 15 at the 9:30 Club. Details at 930.com.

The same night, local electronic/hip-hop favorites Thievery Corporation will be at the Kennedy Center. Details at kennedy-center.com.

The venerable alternative rock powerhouse the Pixies will perform at Lincoln Theatre May 16-17. Details at thelincolndc.com.

Cher plays the MGM March 17-26 with her “Classic Cher” show. She’ll return later in the year for an Aug. 31-Sept. 10 engagement. Tickets here.

The Weeknd plays the Verizon Center on Thursday, May 18. Tickets here.

Influential Baltimore-based musical mad scientists Animal Collective play the 9:30 Club on Monday, May 22. Details at 930.com.

