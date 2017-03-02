SPRING ARTS 2017 EVENTS: Dances, dinners, drag & drama

Some events don’t fit in our other spring arts categories. Here are a few to note:

Rainbow Families has a family dance on Saturday, March 4 at Washington Ethical Society (7750 16th St., N.W.). Details at rainbowfamilies.org.

The Coven and GLOE present “Pride of Purim: a Queer Masquerade” on Saturday, March 11 at 10 p.m. at Ten Tigers Parlour (3813 Georgia Ave., N.W.). Tickets at thejdc.convio.net.

Ba’Naka’s “Bigg Gurrl Birthday Bash” with Darienne Lake (of “Drag Race” fame) is Saturday, March 11 at Town at 10 p.m. Details at towndc.com.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival has its Pink Tie Party at the Reagan Building (1300 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) on Thursday, March 16 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets at nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.

FIST 2017 — the Fighting Improv Smackdown Tournament is March 16-April 15 at Source (1835 14th St., N.W.). Details at witdc.org.

The Imperial Court of Washington has its Black & Blue Ball on Saturday, March 18 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.). Details at imperialcourtdc.org.

The “Queen of the Night” drag competition is Saturday, March 18 at Town. Details at towndc.com.

BARE Military Style by the Ladies of LURe is Saturday, March 18 from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.). Details on the event’s Facebook page.

The Capital Area Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has its ninth annual Mega Networking and Social Event on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.). Details at caglcc.org.

OutWrite presents Warrior Poets, Speaking as Resistance on Wednesday, March 22 from 7-9 p.m. at Petworth Citizen (829 U St., N.W.) featuring readings from Taylor Johnson, Danielle Reed and PeaceJah.

The third annual ONYX Mid-Atlantic Code Red fundraiser is Saturday, March 25 from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) and is a benefit for local LGBT non-profits. Details on the event’s Facebook page.

Meat Market, a night of “hot tracks and old-school leather” is Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.). Details at dceagle.com.

Light City Baltimore, a “festival of light, music and innovation” is March 31-April 8 at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Tickets and details at lightcity.org.

The 14th annual Equality Virginia Commonwealth Dinner is Saturday, April 1 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center (403 N. 3rd St., Richmond, Va.). Details at equalityvirginia.org.

The Cherry Blossom Wine & Beer Festival is April 1-2 at the Yards Park (255 Water St., S.E.). Tickets at cherryblossombeerandwine.com.

The Family Equality Council will have a “family building session” on Saturday, April 1 from 3-6 p.m. at the D.C. Center (2000 14th St., N.W.). Tickets at familyequalitycouncil.com.

“The Ask Rayceen Show” continues with installments April 5 and May 10 at the HRC Equality Center (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.). Details on the event’s Facebook page.

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is at Penn Social (801 E St., N.W.) on Thursday, April 6 from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. It’s billed as D.C.’s “largest underground art show” featuring body painting, DJs, a pancake bar and more. Details at pancakesandbooze.com/washingtondc.

The CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest is April 6-9. Details at camprehoboth.com.

Dining Out for Life, an annual Food & Friends benefit, is Thursday, April 6. Details at foodandfriends.org.

The D.C. Rawhides have their Town & Country anniversary dance on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at Union Market D.C. (1309 5th St., N.E.). Details here.

Team D.C.’s “A Night of Champions” is Saturday, April 15 at the Washington Hilton (1919 Connecticut Ave., N.W.). Tickets are $100 at teamdc.org/champions.

Todrick Hall returns to Washington with his “Straight Outta Oz Tour” April 18-19 at the Howard Theatre (620 T St., N.W.). Details at todrickhall.com.

GLAA has its 2017 Distinguished Service Awards on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Policy Restaurant & Lounge (1904 14th St., N.W.). Details at glaa.org.

The 16th annual Georgetown Day is Friday, April 28 at 8 a.m. at Copley Lawn. Details on the event’s Facebook page.

The 2017 Mister & Miss Gay Arlington Pageant is Friday, April 28 at Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 S. 23rd St., Arlington, Va.). Details at freddiesbeachbar.com or search for the event on Facebook.

The D.C. Chocolate Festival is Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park (2660 Woodley Road, N.W.). Tickets at dcchocolatefestival.com.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington has its spring affair “A Night at the Moulin Rouge” on Saturday, May 6 at the Mayflower Hotel (1127 Connecticut Ave., N.W.). Details at gmcw.org.

The AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore is Sunday, May 7 at the Maryland Zoo. Details at chasebrexton.org.

The Capital Pride Heroes Gala is early this year — it will be Saturday, May 13 from 7-11 p.m. at the Carnegie Library (801 K St., N.W.). Details at capitalpride.org.

The Helen Hayes Awards for local theater are Monday, May 14 at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.). Details at theatrewashington.org.

A Night Out for Trevor, a benefit for the Trevor Project, is Friday, May 19 from 7-10 p.m. at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (700 F St., N.W.). Details at capitalpride.org.

Trans Pride is Saturday, May 20 at Studio Theatre (1501 14th St., N.W.). Details at capitalpride.org/events/capital-trans-pride.

The Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch is Sunday, May 21 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel (2500 Calvert St., N.W.) at 11 a.m. Details at victoryfund.org.

JFK Centennial Week is May 23-29 (various events) at the Kennedy Center. Details at jfkc.org.

Black Planet: a Black Pride Celebration is Sunday, May 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Tropicalia (2001 14th St., N.W.). Tickets at blackplanet.splashthat.com.

D.C. Black Pride is Memorial Day weekend (May 26-29) with many events. Details at dcblackpride.org.

No word as of Blade press time on 2017 installments of Gay Day at the Zoo, Youth Pride or the Charm City LGBT Film Festival, events usually held in May.