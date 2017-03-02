USA’s gay thriller ‘Eyewitness’ axed after one season

USA has canceled its crime drama “Eyewitness” after one season, Deadline reports.

“Eyewitness” followed two teen boys who witness a murder during a secret rendezvous in the woods. The show aired its 10-episode order and wrapped its freshman season in December. The show was based on the Norwegian drama “Øyevitne” and starred James Paxton, Tyler Young and Julianne Nicholson.

According to Nielson’s ratings, the show’s season average was a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic with a total of 639,000 viewers.

The show’s producer, Adi Hasak, tweeted his thanks to USA for giving the show a chance and told fans there was “no need for anger.”