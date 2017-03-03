March 3, 2017 at 6:05 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
GMCW gets down to ‘Business’
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. turns the Broadway Award-winning musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” into an LGBT production at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.
The play follows J. Pierrepont Finch as he battles office politics to rise to the top of the corporate lader. Thea Kano and Eric Peterson direct the show with choreography by Craig Cipollini. Tickets range from $25-65.
For more information, visit gmcw.org.
