March 3, 2017 at 6:05 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
GMCW gets down to ‘Business’
When You Wish, gay news, Washington Blade, Business Without Really Trying

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. turns the Broadway Award-winning musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” into an LGBT production at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

The play follows J. Pierrepont Finch as he battles office politics to rise to the top of the corporate lader. Thea Kano and Eric Peterson direct the show with choreography by Craig Cipollini. Tickets range from $25-65.

For more information, visit gmcw.org.

hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Partner violence to be discussed at PFLAG meeting
jeff_sessions_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
National
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Tegucigalpa_Honduras_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Tom_Atwood_Kings_and_Queens_in_Their_Castles_460x470_used_with_permission_from_Atwood watermark
Arts & Entertainment
SPRING ARTS 2017: Books — Gays at home
SPRING ARTS 2017 — albums: Barry, Betty & Blondie
Be Steadwell to give AMP concert
GMCW gets down to ‘Business’
Against Me! to open for Green Day
Pride conference is March 10-12
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup