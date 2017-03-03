SPRING ARTS 2017: Dance — Meaning in the movement

Gin Dance Company presents “Spring in Your Step” at Atlas Intersections Festival at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) in the Lang Theater on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The performance features the world premiere of “Burgundy,” a work by Gin Dance Company Executive Director Gary Cuff, and the company’s other works “Solitaire” and “Hello! Goodbye!” Tickets are $30.

Dana Tai Soon Burgess continues its 25th anniversary season with an event on Thursday, March 9 at the Korean Cultural Center’s inaugural “OnStage” showcase at Arena Stage (1101 Sixth St., S.W.). The outfit will perform “Confluence.” It’s at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Visit koreaculturedc.org for details. An open rehearsal will be held as part of its Behind-the-Scenes series at Georgetown Day School (4200 Davenport St., N.W.) on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free. The rehearsal is in preparation for the company’s New Mexico tour. Burgess is choreographer in residence at the Smithsonian. Several other events are planned throughout the year.

The gay-led outfit Coyaba Dance Theater celebrates its 20th anniversary with a performance at Dance Plaza (3225 8th St., N.E.) on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. The performance uses contemporary West African dance and music to showcase the diverse ethnic groups in West Africa using humanitarian themes. General admission tickets are $30. Tickets for Dance Place members, seniors and artists are $25. Tickets for students and children 17 and under are $15.

Joy of Motion presents Studio to Stage: That’s Showbiz! at the Jack Guidone Theater at Joy of Motion Dance Center (5207 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. The show will be a mix of Broadway jazz and tap styles. It concludes Joy of Motion Dance Center’s program Studio to Stage and includes work from jazz choreographers Bob Boross and Matina Phillips and tap choreographers Michelle Michaels and Tamara Henry.

Joy of Motion also presents UPI Dance Project, featuring musicians, dancers, actors and visual artists, at the Jack Guidoine Theater at Joy of Motion Dance Center on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Regular admission advance tickets are $16 and $14 for seniors and students. Regular admission at the door tickets are $22 and $18 for seniors and students.

The Washington Ballet performs “Aladdin” at THEARC Theater (1901 Mississippi Ave., S.E.) on Saturday, March 18 at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The show is a ballet adaptation of the classic story. Tickets range from $30-50.

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) presents “Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo,” an all-male drag dance troupe performance, on March 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. The troupe will perform “Swan Lake, Act II: Le Lac des Cygnes,” “Le Corsaire Pas De Deux, “Don Quixote” and more. The dancers will be accompanied by the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra. There will be a free post-performance discussion on March 21.Tickets range from $29-99.

Bowen McCauley Dance hosts is eighth annual Move Me Festival at Kenmore Middle School (200 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington, Va.) on Saturday, March 25 from 1-5 p.m. The family festival will have more than 20 groups celebrating the arts for under-served students and their families. Bowen McCauley Dance’s dancers will perform along with the students.Admission is free.

Joy of Motion presents Japanese street dance crew EL Squad at the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theatre (1101 6th St., S.W.) on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. The crew’s performance blends dance, music and electroluminescent technology. Advance tickets are $25 for regular admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets at the door are $30 for regular admission and $25 for seniors and students.

The Cherry Fund hosts its 21 Cherry dance benefit weekend April 20-24 at various locations throughout the city. The party gets started at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) for “Lux” from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Steve Sidewalk and DJ Alain Jackinsky will spin tracks. Tickets are $20. The weekend wraps up with “Sashay” at DC9 (1940 9th St., N.W.) on Sunday, April 23 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Sean Morris and DJ Nacho Chapado will play. Tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit Washington D.C. HIV/AIDS community organizations.

Dissonance Dance Theatre performs “Black to Silver: Still” at Joy of Motion Dance Center (5207 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) in the Jack Guidone Theater on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The dance performance celebrates black LGBT life and features 15 black LGBT artists. Tickets range from $15-18 online and are $25 at the door.

Bowen McCauley Dance gives its spring performance at the Historic Lansburgh Theatre (450 7th St., N.W.) on May 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. The contemporary dance performance will feature guest artists and live music. Following Saturday’s performance there will be a Spring Soiree and Silent Auction at Carmine’s Restaurant (425 7th St., N.W.). Enjoy food and dessert while chatting with the show’s creator and dancers. For ticket prices and to purchase tickets, call 202-547-1122.

CityDance presents its DREAMscape Performance at The Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. The performance benefits CityDance’s free after-school performance. Debbie Allen serves as mistress of ceremonies.General admission tickets range from $25-35. VIP tickets start at $250.