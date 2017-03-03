SPRING ARTS 2017 — galleries: The art of the matter

Artists & Makers Studios (11810 Parklawn Dr., Rockville, Md.) presents “at 2(two),” a gallery featuring artwork from more than 120 resident artists, opening Friday, March 3. There will be an opening reception with champagne celebrating the organization’s second anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Also on display will be mini-solo exhibits in the New Masters Gallery from Ken Bachman, Sara Bardin, Mary Morris and Lis Zadravec. The Montgomery County Camera Club will also display its exhibit “Visualizations” at Artists & Makers Studios. All exhibits run through March 29.

Touchstone Gallery (901 New York Ave., N.W.) presents the Touchstone Gallery Member Show in Gallery A from March 3-April 2. “Common Threads” by April Rimpo, featuring acrylics and watercolors exploring repeated images from around the world, will be in Gallery B. “Scribbles: an Urban Art Series” by Lisa Tureson, a series of mixed media paintings, will be in Gallery C.

Exposed D.C. celebrates its 11th annual photography exhibit with an opening night reception at Ajax (1011 4th St., N.W.) on Thursday, March 9 from 6-10 p.m. Forty-three images exploring D.C. as a city people live, work and love will be on display and available for purchase. There will be complimentary wine, beer, soda and snacks. Tickets are $20.

The National Museum of Women’s Art (1250 New York Ave., N.W.) presents “Chromatic Scale: Prints by Polly Apfelbaum” on March 10-July 2. Apfelbaum incorporates bright colors and abstract designs on her large-scale print installations.

The Kreeger Museum presents “RE-VISION” from March 10-July 29 in honor of its 50th anniversary. The exhibit will examine the art of architect Philip Johnson and the design of the Kreeger Museum. On Thursday, March 23 there will be “Through the Artist’s Lens,” a panel discussion, from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday, April 13 there be be another panel discussion, “State of the Art: Modern Architecture in Washington D.C.” from 6-8 p.m. Panel discussions are $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Admission to the exhibit is free.

National Gallery of Art (6th and Constitution Ave., N.W.) showcases “East of the Mississippi: Nineteenth-Century American Landscape Photography” and “The Woodner Collection: Master Drawings from Seven Centuries” from March 12-July 16. “East of the Mississippi” features 175 photographs of eastern American landscapes during the 1800s. “The Woodner Collections” includes 100 works ranging from the 14th to the 20th century from Dian and Andrea Woodner’s personal collection.

CulturalDC features “Developing an Argument” by Maryland sculptor Christian Benefiel at Flashpoint Gallery (916 G St., N.W.) from March 18-April 8. Benefiel’s sculptures focus on how a social construct works with balance and tension both physically and visually. On Sunday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. Benefil will appear at the Luce Foundation Center Artist Talk to explain his work.

Long View Gallery (1234 9th St., N.W.) presents “ReFresh VII,” with new work from Mike Weber, Ryan McCoy, Cheryl Wassenaar, Lori Katz, Colin Winterbottom and J. Jodran Bruns. Baltimore artists Jessie and Katey will also premier their new works in the exhibit. It runs through March 19.

Gallery B (7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, Md.) displays its March exhibit “Beyond That” running through March 25. The exhibit features work from eight artists including Alfredo Palmero, Nihal Kececi, Nadia Arditti, Steffen Faisst, Bryan Grose, Noel Aquino and more.

“Pathfinders” by Michael Platt is open at Honfleur Gallery (1241 Good Hope Rd., S.E.) through April 9. The D.C. native’s work highlights people Platt finds revolutionary on canvas using photography, digital imagery and printmaking. There will be an artist talk on Saturday, March 25 from 2-4 p.m.

The National Building Museum (401 F St., N.W.) showcases “Around the World in 80 Paper Models” on April 16-17. The paper models recreate various buildings from all over the world such as castles, cathedrals and gardens. Some of the micro-models can be seen flat while others can be experienced in 3-D. After the tour, visitors can build their own models. General adult admission is $10 and general youth admission is $7.

The Phillips Collection (1600 21st St., N.W.) presents “Toulouse-Lautrec Illustrates the Belle Époque” through April 30. Prints and posters from French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s will be on display spanning his career. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and visitors over 62. Members and visitors under 18 are free.

Hirschhorn Museum (Independence Ave., S.W.) presents “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” through May 14. The exhibit showcases six of the Japanese artist’s work including her recent series “My Eternal Soul,” her 1960s work “Happenings” and her recent Infinity Mirror Room. Admission is free but timed passes are required. Passes are released on a weekly basis online. Same-day, walk-up timed passes are also available at the museum.

“Peacock Room REMIX: Darren Waterson’s Filthy Lucre” is on display at the Freer and Sackler Galleries (1050 Independence Ave., S.W.) through June. Out artist Waterson recreated James McNeill Whistler’s iconic piece “Peacock Room” to depict the room as a collapsed ruin.