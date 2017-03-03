SPRING ARTS 2017 — theater: More off-key singing

The spring theater season is heavy on classics and musicals with a peppering of exciting new works. But a common thread throughout many of the upcoming productions is input from LGBT talent.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” a grownup prequel to the Peter Pan story is playing at Constellation Theatre through March 12. With all the familiar references — pirates, lost boys, spectacular mermaids and a crocodile — Rick Elice’s play with music and movement makes for an imaginative, fun romp. Staged by Kathryn Chase Bryer, Constellation’s production features a pleasing ensemble including Dallas Tolentino in the title role.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company has extended its stellar production of young British playwright Mike Bartlett’s “King Charles III” through March 18. What happens when Queen Elizabeth dies and Charles takes over? Bartlett has a few ideas. Later this season, the company presents Tony Award-winning playwright David Ives’ “The School for Lies” (May 30-June 2) based on Molière’s “The Misanthrope.” This update on the French comic masterpiece will be staged by STC’s out artistic director Michael Kahn.

At Olney Theatre Center, out actor Chris Dinolfo is playing in the new comedy “A Fancy French Farce” (through March 26), Meg Miroshnik’s adaptation of the 18th century comedy “The Double Inconstancy” by Pierre De Marivaux. Dinolfo plays the all-powerful prince who kidnaps a poor harlequin’s sweet young fiancée. Time tested comic mayhem ensues.

At Signature Theatre (through March 26) out librettist James Lapine (“Sunday in the Park with George”) is premiering his new work “Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing” starring Debra Monk in the title role. Similar to that other real life off-key song bird Florence Foster Jenkins, Mrs. Miller falls into the so-bad-she’s-good category. During the 1960s, Mrs. Miller found a following and put out some albums with covers of pop hits including “Downtown,” “Monday, Monday,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” which are included in the new musical.

Also at Signature, out director Matthew Gardiner is helming the world premiere production of “Midwestern Gothic” (March 14-April 30), a thriller with a musical twist by Royce Vavrek and Josh Schmidt. The cast includes Signature regulars Bobby Smith, Evan Casey and Rachel Zampelli as Luann.

At Studio Theatre, Jackson Gay is directing Anton Chekhov’s tragicomic masterpiece “Three Sisters” (March 8-April 23). Siblings Irina, Masha, Olga and Andrey pine for distant Moscow while struggling to find meaning in their current and future lives in provincial Russia.

In the third production of their acclaimed Small Batch Audience Series, Nu Sass Productions ( D.C.’s female-driven theater company) is presenting renowned writer/activist Howard Zinn’s “Marx in SoHo” (March 10-April 2). Mary Myers stars as Marx him/herself. Angela Kay Pirko directs.

At Ford’s Theatre it’s the epic musical “Ragtime” (March 10–May 20) by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). It’s adapted by out playwright Terrence McNally from E.L. Doctorow’s celebrated novel about three American families chasing the dream in turn of 20th century America. The large cast features talented Ford’s vets including Felicia Curry, Christopher Bloch, and Tracey Lynn Olivera. Peter Flynn directs.

Arena Stage’s impressive season continues with Lorraine Hansberry’s classic “A Raisin in the Sun” (March 31-May 7). The 1959 drama follows the aspirations of an African-American family seeking a better life away from their cramped apartment on Chicago’s Southside. Some of their dreams are realized while others are deferred. After Hansberry’s premature death from cancer at 34, a cache of letters were found indicating that the African-American playwright, though married to a man, identified as gay. The cast features Will Cobbs and talented local actor Dawn Ursula. Tazewell Thompson directs.

At the Kennedy Center, pop star Brandy is slated to play jilted killer Roxie Hart in “Chicago” (April 4-16). With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the 1920s Chicago-set musical puts the spotlight on jazz, mobsters, murder and public relations. Brandy’s first played Hart two years for a limited Broadway run.

Round House Theatre is premiering Liz Duffy Adams’ madcap comedy “Or,” (April 12-May 7). Inspired by Restoration comedy, it’s the wild story of up-and-coming playwright Aphra Behn who’s just landed her first commission for a professional company. There’s one snag — she must deliver her play by dawn. The top-notch cast includes out actor Holly Twyford, Erin Weaver and Gregory Linington.

In April, out actor Jaysen Wright makes his Arena Stage debut in “Smart People” (April 14- May 21), Lydia R. Diamond’s drama comedy about four intellectuals confronting themes of race, class, prejudice, identity and sexuality set against Obama’s 2008 election. Wright, a D.C. native, plays Jackson Moore, an African-American surgical resident at a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital.

Also this spring, the national tour of “Fun Home” (April 18-May 13) the 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical is coming to the National Theatre. Adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name, the musical follows the lesbian protagonist’s discovery of her own sexuality and her relationship with her gay father.

Rep Stage in Columbia, Md., is presenting the world premiere of Richard Mailman and Ryan Haase’s “Dorian’s Closet” (April 26-May14). The new musical is a fictionalized account of the life of Dorian Corey, the legendary drag performer widely known from “Paris is Burning,” the seminal 1990 documentary about the Harlem Ball scene. Incidentally, after Corey’s death from AIDS complications in the early 1990s, the mummified body of an ex-boyfriend who’d been shot in the head was discovered among her belongings.

And in May, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company presents the sometimes outrageous out performance artist/playwright Taylor Mac’s daring black comedy “Hir” (May 22-June 18). It’s the story of a veteran who returns to his childhood home where things have changed considerably. His once timorous mother has begun a crusade to subvert the patriarchy. His sister is now a genderqueer anarchist and his abusive father now wears clown makeup. The cast features Woolly company members Emily Townley and Mitchell Hébert.