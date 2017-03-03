Be Steadwell to give AMP concert

Lesbian singer/songwriter Be Steadwell performs at AMP by Strathmore (11810 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda, Md.) on Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Be Steadwell describes her sound as “queerpop,” blending jazz, a cappella and folk. Her live performances mix together loop pedal vocal layering and beat boxing creating her own modern take on these genres. Electronic/acoustic singer Christen B. opens the show.

Tickets range from $20-30. For more details, visit ampbystrathmore.com.