March 3, 2017 at 11:54 am EST | by Kristen Hartke
Weeknight wino
DCanter Wines, gay news, Washington Blade

You don’t have to be a connoisseur to select good wine. Just doing a little basic online research and knowing your regions is better than picking a bottle at random. (Photo by Kristen Hartke)

It’s Monday night. You’re tired, you’re cranky and you really need a glass of wine to go with that roast chicken that you picked up from the supermarket deli counter. So you reach for the nearest $10 bottle with a pretty label.

But don’t do it.

There’s no judgement — we’ve all picked up the cheapest bottle before, or the one that is identified as having a rating of 90 — even though we don’t really know what that means. Or, frankly, because there’s an adorable black labrador pictured on the label who looks kind of like the best friend waiting patiently at home.

Still, why not make Monday special? In fact, if you’re going to have a glass of wine when you get home, and if you typically spend up to $14 for a single glass of wine when you go out on the weekend, then it makes sense to spend anywhere from $15 to $30 on an entire bottle of wine that will last a few days until that TGIF happy hour finally beckons again.

Michael Warner, co-owner of DCanter Wines (545 8th St., S.E.; dcanterwines.com), suggests starting with appellations (the geographical area where the wine is produced, listed on the label) if you’re looking to find wines that are both distinctive and well-priced. “The bigger the appellation, the bigger the manufacturing process,” Warner says. “If the appellation is just listed as South Australia, then you know that, geographically speaking, that’s a pretty huge area — the grapes could be harvested hundreds of miles away from the winery. If the wine is from Sicily, then you know those grapes are pretty local.”

To assess the size of the appellation, Google is your friend, as are terms like “estate grown” and “estate bottled,” which typically signify that the farmer is also the winemaker. European countries tend to have stricter guidelines in general than the United States to ensure that local grapes are being used in wines, although Oregon, for instance, requires that 100 percent of the grapes used in its wines are actually grown within the state.

“It’s not necessarily that the wine will be higher quality,” Warner says,, “but it’s a more distinctive experience.” This is where you’ll taste those notes of the pine trees dotting the local landscape or the mineral tones of rocky soil, flavors that have infused themselves into the grapes during the growing process.

In terms of determining which wine to pick up with your groceries, Warner says the old adage, “If it grows together, it goes together” actually does work. “Start with what you’re eating,” he says.

If you’re making Italian food for dinner, try a Chianti, while a medium-bodied red blend is perfect for that supermarket roast chicken. Spicy Thai take-out? Try a wine that’s lower in alcohol and higher in sugar, such as an off-dry Riesling.

“Focus on the weight of the wine versus the weight of the food,” Warner says. “Fresh vegetables, like in a salad, have high acid, so they benefit from cool-climate white wines found in northern Europe, coastal California, Oregon and Washington state, and Chile.”

Some other wine advice to consider:

Rosé is exceptionally food-friendly and works with a wide variety of cuisines. The color, however, does not denote sweetness, as most rosé wines are dry these days, according to Warner. A rich garnet color does not necessarily mean that the wine will be sweeter than a pale pink variety.

Champagne is not just for toasting the new year or sipping before dinner. In fact, a bright sparkling wine pairs particularly well with the richness of steak; try a Cava Reserva from Spain or a French Crémant.

Many consumers are wary of less-familiar German and Austrian wines, but Warner recommends trying something like Grüner Veltliner, a highly acidic and mineral varietal that complements dark green vegetables, fish and lightly prepared poultry.

France’s Bordeaux region offers affordable everyday wines, according to Warner, but check the alcohol content, which generally runs from 14-16 percent, and choose a lower percentage for a warm, but slightly less intense, flavor.

For real value, look to Portugal, which boasts excellent dry red wines that are lesser known, making them a good value for the money. Keep an eye out for wines from the region around the Douro River, which is also known for producing sweet port wines typically enjoyed after dinner.

Above all, don’t be afraid to experiment, and, if you have a partner with very different taste in wine, be prepared to try something that might not always be your first choice. “When couples like completely different wines,” says Warner, “we don’t even try to find a compromise. Our advice is to take turns and have an open mind.”

 

Kristen Hartke is a food and beverage writer based in D.C. Follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram at @kristenhartke.

GLSEN, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. Supreme Court hears Fairfax school district lawsuit
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Dennis Daugaard, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Anti-LGBT adoption bill sent to South Dakota guv
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Tegucigalpa_Honduras_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Drag_Race_460x470_1_courtesy_Logo watermark
Arts & Entertainment
SPRING ARTS 2017 — TV: ‘Rise, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Feud’ and more
SPRING ARTS 2017 — theater: More off-key singing
SPRING ARTS 2017 — galleries: The art of the matter
SPRING ARTS 2017: movies — Festivals, series and a ‘Beast’ remake
SPRING ARTS 2017: Dance — Meaning in the movement
SPRING ARTS 2017: Books — Gays at home
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup