Weeknight wino

It’s Monday night. You’re tired, you’re cranky and you really need a glass of wine to go with that roast chicken that you picked up from the supermarket deli counter. So you reach for the nearest $10 bottle with a pretty label.

But don’t do it.

There’s no judgement — we’ve all picked up the cheapest bottle before, or the one that is identified as having a rating of 90 — even though we don’t really know what that means. Or, frankly, because there’s an adorable black labrador pictured on the label who looks kind of like the best friend waiting patiently at home.

Still, why not make Monday special? In fact, if you’re going to have a glass of wine when you get home, and if you typically spend up to $14 for a single glass of wine when you go out on the weekend, then it makes sense to spend anywhere from $15 to $30 on an entire bottle of wine that will last a few days until that TGIF happy hour finally beckons again.

Michael Warner, co-owner of DCanter Wines (545 8th St., S.E.; dcanterwines.com), suggests starting with appellations (the geographical area where the wine is produced, listed on the label) if you’re looking to find wines that are both distinctive and well-priced. “The bigger the appellation, the bigger the manufacturing process,” Warner says. “If the appellation is just listed as South Australia, then you know that, geographically speaking, that’s a pretty huge area — the grapes could be harvested hundreds of miles away from the winery. If the wine is from Sicily, then you know those grapes are pretty local.”

To assess the size of the appellation, Google is your friend, as are terms like “estate grown” and “estate bottled,” which typically signify that the farmer is also the winemaker. European countries tend to have stricter guidelines in general than the United States to ensure that local grapes are being used in wines, although Oregon, for instance, requires that 100 percent of the grapes used in its wines are actually grown within the state.

“It’s not necessarily that the wine will be higher quality,” Warner says,, “but it’s a more distinctive experience.” This is where you’ll taste those notes of the pine trees dotting the local landscape or the mineral tones of rocky soil, flavors that have infused themselves into the grapes during the growing process.

In terms of determining which wine to pick up with your groceries, Warner says the old adage, “If it grows together, it goes together” actually does work. “Start with what you’re eating,” he says.

If you’re making Italian food for dinner, try a Chianti, while a medium-bodied red blend is perfect for that supermarket roast chicken. Spicy Thai take-out? Try a wine that’s lower in alcohol and higher in sugar, such as an off-dry Riesling.

“Focus on the weight of the wine versus the weight of the food,” Warner says. “Fresh vegetables, like in a salad, have high acid, so they benefit from cool-climate white wines found in northern Europe, coastal California, Oregon and Washington state, and Chile.”

Some other wine advice to consider:

Rosé is exceptionally food-friendly and works with a wide variety of cuisines. The color, however, does not denote sweetness, as most rosé wines are dry these days, according to Warner. A rich garnet color does not necessarily mean that the wine will be sweeter than a pale pink variety.

Champagne is not just for toasting the new year or sipping before dinner. In fact, a bright sparkling wine pairs particularly well with the richness of steak; try a Cava Reserva from Spain or a French Crémant.

Many consumers are wary of less-familiar German and Austrian wines, but Warner recommends trying something like Grüner Veltliner, a highly acidic and mineral varietal that complements dark green vegetables, fish and lightly prepared poultry.

France’s Bordeaux region offers affordable everyday wines, according to Warner, but check the alcohol content, which generally runs from 14-16 percent, and choose a lower percentage for a warm, but slightly less intense, flavor.

For real value, look to Portugal, which boasts excellent dry red wines that are lesser known, making them a good value for the money. Keep an eye out for wines from the region around the Douro River, which is also known for producing sweet port wines typically enjoyed after dinner.

Above all, don’t be afraid to experiment, and, if you have a partner with very different taste in wine, be prepared to try something that might not always be your first choice. “When couples like completely different wines,” says Warner, “we don’t even try to find a compromise. Our advice is to take turns and have an open mind.”

Kristen Hartke is a food and beverage writer based in D.C. Follow her kitchen adventures on Instagram at @kristenhartke.