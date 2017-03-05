March 5, 2017 at 8:30 am EST | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

Congratulations to Gregg Kelley who recently joined the Washington Lawyers’ Committee (WLC) as director of development and communications. He will lead and oversee the planning, implementation and evaluation of WLC’s fundraising and communications efforts. The WLC, a non-profit organization, was established in 1968 to provide pro bono legal services to address discrimination and entrenched poverty in the D.C. community.

Kelley has extensive experience and background in development. Prior to joining the Committee, Gregg was director of development for the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, Washington’s largest civil legal services organization. During the 2004 presidential election, he served as director of events at the Human Rights Campaign supervising a national events fundraising program for the country’s largest LGBT organization.

Kelley began his legal services career in 1995 as the pro bono coordinator of the Legal Services Program at the Whitman-Walker Clinic. He remained in that position for just two years before becoming a member of the development team and eventually the director of special events. He is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and served as president of the D.C. Metro Area Chapter in 2015.  He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Congratulations also to Nick Martin who recently began his new position as communication and outreach director at the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care. The Coalition is a network of 150 provider organizations, health systems, insurance companies, businesses and consumer advocates working to ensure Americans with advanced illnesses receive comprehensive, high-quality personal and family-centered care. Previously, Martin was an associate director in the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He handled external affairs for Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell and stakeholder engagement on the administration’s top healthcare initiatives including open enrollment, Medicaid expansion, delivery system reform and public health issues such as the opioid epidemic and Zika virus outbreak.

Martin previously worked at the Human Rights Campaign coordinating campaign teams during the 2012 election when marriage equality was won or protected at the ballot in several states. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

Congratulations also to David Reid who recently joined the government relations practice at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a policy adviser. Reid brings a wealth of on-the-ground policy and finance experience to his government relations work with Brownstein.

A seasoned finance director, Reid most recently worked with Hillary for America where he was the D.C. and PAC finance director. His efforts raised a record-breaking $30 million from the D.C. and PAC community during the last election. He had a wealth of experience before joining Hillary for America, which included being PAC Manager for the United Health Group, Inc.; field organizer for the 2007 Coordinated Campaign, the Democratic Party of Virginia; Mid-Atlantic finance director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee; and deputy finance director of the Democratic Governors Association.

Over the course of his successful career, Reid has amassed an in-depth network of industry contacts both on Capitol Hill and within the business and association communities. He began his career in Washington as a page in the United States House of Representatives. He received his bachelor’s degree in American Politics from the University of Virginia where he was a Jefferson Scholar. He is an Eagle Scout.

