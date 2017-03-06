March 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Garden State Equality headquarters targeted by vandals

Garden State Equality, New Jersey’s statewide LGBT advocacy organization, headquarters in Ashbury Park was vandalized on Saturday with its executive director, Christian Fuscarino, inside. Fuscarino was not injured.

Vandals targeted a door that has a rainbow flag draped inside it by smashing the glass. Fuscarino believes that this was an attack on the LGBT community.

“This kind of incident shows that hate knows no boundaries. It is not restricted by geography, even in a state as historically progressive as ours. While we have been shaken by this attack, the LGBT community in New Jersey will not be intimated, nor will it be silenced. We will continue to fight for equality for all our members, and for any individual or group who finds themselves the victim of a similar hateful and dangerous act,” Fuscarino said in a statement.

Sen. Cory Booker (D) also responded to the incident with a statement saying, “Garden State Equality is on the front lines of the fight to advance equality for all. An attack against any community is an attack against us all. I condemn acts of hate against all communities, whether Jewish, Muslim or LGBT, in the strongest possible terms. We must stand united with love against the ‎shadow of hate that has been cast over our great nation.”

Fuscarino tweeted a photo of a sign posted at the headquarters to send a message that the organization is standing strong which reads, “We don’t crack under attack.”

Asbury Park Police Department is investigating the identities of the attackers.

This wasn’t the only attack on an LGBT center in the past week. On Feb. 24. Equality Florida’s office window was smashed by a brick thrown through the glass. The brick appeared to have been aimed at Equality Florida’s logo, an equal sign, located on the window.

Donate to Garden State Equality to help replace the door here. 

March4Trump_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gay Trump supporters rally in D.C.
Comings & Goings
Va. Supreme Court hears Fairfax school district lawsuit
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Garden_State_Equality_Vandalism_460_by_470 watermark
National
Garden State Equality headquarters targeted by vandals
Supreme Court scraps consideration of Gavin Grimm case
Bevy of briefs urge Supreme Court to rule for Gavin Grimm
Anti-LGBT adoption bill sent to South Dakota guv
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Daniel_Zamudio_memorial_460x470_courtesy_Oscar_Rementeria_of_Movilh watermark
World
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
soldier_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
LeFou_Beauty_and_the_Beast_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Russian lawmaker urges ban on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for ‘gay propoganda’
U.S. Soccer orders players to stand for national anthems
Ellen DeGeneres to host NBC primetime game show
Bette and Joan forever
SPRING ARTS 2017 — TV: ‘Rise, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Feud’ and more
SPRING ARTS 2017 — theater: More off-key singing
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup