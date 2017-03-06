March 6, 2017 at 1:09 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Russian lawmaker urges ban on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for ‘gay propoganda’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

A Russian lawmaker wants to ban Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake because it features a gay character, the first in the history of Disney’s mainstream films.

Director Bill Condon announced that Gaston’s sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.

According to Russian news outlet Ria Novosti, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milon wrote a letter to Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky urging a ban on the film for “blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships.” The ban would follow Russia’s “gay propaganda” law that prohibits media with that content from being shown to minors.

So far there has not been a ruling on the film, which opens in Russia on March 16.

In the U.S., one Alabama theater announced it would not screen the film because of the gay character. The Henagar Drive-In Theatre wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that, “If we can not take our 11-year-old grand daughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

“Beauty and the Beast” opens in the U.S. on March 17.

 

